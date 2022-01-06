Watch Lady Gaga sing ‘Just Dance’ at Surrey’s Mirage nightclub in 2008

Tickets for the show were $25, and Gaga’s debut album, The Fame, was released that week

Lady Gaga at Surrey’s Mirage nightclub in 2008, from a video posted to the “alexandrajose” channel on YouTube.

Check out video of Lady Gaga performing at Surrey’s old Mirage nightclub back in the summer of 2008.

That mid-August Monday night, a relatively unknown Gaga sang “Just Dance” and other synth-pop songs at the Guildford-area bar, now known as The Taphouse, on 102A Avenue.

Video shot from the jostling crowd is posted to the alexandrajose channel on YouTube.

Tickets for the show were $25, and Gaga promised to sign autographs that night.

That week, Gaga’s “Just Dance” was the most downloaded song on iTunes, and her debut album, The Fame, was released by the Interscope/Universal record label.

“It’s a ‘retro-sexual’ sound she describes, in male-equivalent terms, as ‘Elton John, Freddy Mercury, Boy George and John Lennon in wig and fishnets at Studio 54,’ the famous New York disco,” the Now newspaper reported in a concert-preview story.

The concert at the Mirage was her “only appearance in the Metro Vancouver area on this tour, according to her Myspace webpage,” the Now reported.

“GaGa, 22, is known for her racy live shows, which have been described as a form of shock art.”

PICTURED: Story in the Surrey Now newspaper on Aug. 15, 2008.

Born Stefani Germanotta, Gaga is now an international star who can boast 84 million followers on Twitter.

In Surrey nearly 14 years ago, she was just another singer on the rise.

