WATCH: ‘Good Times Roll’ for Me and Mae in new video, ahead of Cloverdale gig

Country-rock band’s new song will be performed at Gone Country benefit concert this summer

A clip from Me and Mae’s new video, “Where the Good Times Roll.”

Me and Mae know how to have a good time, judging by the video for the band’s latest song.

In the clip for “Where the Good Times Roll,” the Langley-based country-rock combo is shown performing as money is thrown around following a winning game of cards.

The three-minute video was posted to Youtube on Tuesday (March 12).

Posted Jays a Drummer in the comments section: “You can always tell when a song is really good as you just can’t get the chorus out of your head, well this is one of them! Canadian Country Music at it’s best!”

“Hot dog, that’s a dope truck, dope song, dope party, and dope video. 🙂 Sending you lots of love brothers!” posted TAPCtv.

“<3 Love the chorus. So this isn’t on Spotify yet? :( I’ll be waiting!” added Kelowna Busker.

Led by Shawn Meehan, the band includes Rob Begg, Braden Williams and Rod Senft.

This summer, Me and Mae will return to play the annual Gone Country benefit concert for a cancer-fighting cause, on July 20 at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale. The day-long event will also feature performances by Aaron Pritchett and George Canyon, among others.

Me and Mae’s website (meandmae.com) also shows a May 9 gig at Gabby’s Country Cabaret in Langley.

The band aims to bring back “the old school, country-rock sound to a new generation,” a bio says. “Armed with big vocals (Eagles, Zac Brown Band, and Alabama) southern fried guitars ( Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Brothers) and a tenacious drive, they plan to take the world by storm!”

Aaron Pritchett and George Canyon to headline Gone Country concert in Cloverdale this summer.

B.C. song serenades Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry on American Idol

