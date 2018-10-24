WATCH: Explosions and superheroes at Surrey Civic Plaza for ‘crossover’ TV series shoot

The action involved stunts, pyrotechnics and a large number of background performers this week

Actor Tyler Hoechlin in Superman costume during filming at Surrey Civic Plaza on Tuesday (Oct. 23), in a photo posted to Twitter.com/ChangingChanne1.

Some superheroes went to work on the plaza outside Surrey city hall this week.

Caped DC Comics characters from The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl filmed scenes there on Monday and Tuesday, for a “crossover” show Elseworlds produced for The CW network.

The action included special stunts, pyrotechnics, moving vehicles and a large number of background performers, according to a “Notice of Filming” sent to neighbours in the area.

“The special pyrotechnic effects will be loud bangs that will happen roughly 12 times per shooting day,” warned the notice, dated Oct. 17.

On Tuesday, the Twitter account What’s Filming was filled with photos and videos of the action at Surrey Civic Plaza.

Check it out below.

lmao imagine looking out the window of your library while you're studying and then you see this happening @yvrshoots pic.twitter.com/C1CrsUmZFG — chia (@ArchiaNatividad) October 24, 2018

Oh god it was a good day😍@WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/K3Yk3WQEW8 — Mr.A-Z. miss getting killed by flo and chy😩 (@Iridescent_Anny) October 24, 2018

@WhatsFilming saw Tyler Hoechlin & Elisabeth Tulloch on set pic.twitter.com/lnz78JNJGc — Adam Davies (@AdamakaChewie) October 24, 2018

They are like fashion show runway models🤣@WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/5cNrcN85V6 — Mr.A-Z. miss getting killed by flo and chy😩 (@Iridescent_Anny) October 23, 2018

The rumors are true, Louis Lane has Thor's hammer😱@WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/4f8XXr6BKt — Mr.A-Z. miss getting killed by flo and chy😩 (@Iridescent_Anny) October 23, 2018

According to a separate notice from producers of the show, filming will be done outside Gate C of BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Tuesday, Oct. 30, for “stunt fighting sequences” from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEO: ‘The Rock’ thanks Mayor Hepner after filming in Surrey

Hollywood arrives in Surrey with sci-fi action in former Kennedy Heights printing press building