Photo Credit: Gunter Kihpard / Area28.de

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

Gunter Kiphard from Frankfurt created this stunning high definition video of a recent trip to Tofino and Ucluelet. At nine-minutes in length, his short includes humpback whales fluking and orcas swimming underneath the Zodiac.

The video is eloquently narrated as well.

“An eagle and a seagull are playing with each other and the wind,” Gunter Kiphard reads over an opening sequence.

Brian Congdon of Ucluelet’s Subtidal Adventures said Gunter’s West Coast experience is actually quite rare.

“We don’t see killer whales often. It’s an amazing experience, but it’s not a common thing that’s for sure.”

He said the 2018 whale watching season has been excellent.

“Everybody is busy. It’s been a good season in spite of the road closures,” said Congdon.

