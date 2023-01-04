‘Walk Right Back’ concert/show coming to Surrey tells Everly Brothers story in hit songs

Screenshot of the “Walk Right Back: The Everly Brothers Story” promo video. (Photo: Youtube.com)

A concert-based musical coming to Surrey tells the happy, sometimes sad story of The Everly Brothers.

Paquette Productions’ “Walk Right Back: The Everly Brothers Story” follows Don and Phil as they rise to fame from humble country beginnings, through their decade-long feud to a celebrated reunion in the 1980s.

Starting in the 1950s, the Tennessee-born rock duo was known for playing steel-string acoustic guitars, near-perfect harmony vocals and a string of hits including “Bye Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie” and “All I Have to Do is Dream.” The siblings’ “harmonies from heaven” influenced 1960s-era pop groups that followed – the Beatles, Beach Boys, Bee Gees and Simon & Garfunkel, among others.

Late this winter, a multi-date B.C. tour for “Walk Right Back” includes a stop at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, March 10, with other dates in Maple Ridge, New Westminster, Chilliwack, North Vancouver, Victoria, Nanaimo and Duncan.

For details about the Surrey show, visit bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355. Tickets are $59 each.

Paquette Productions is known for touring retro-music shows that feature tributes to performers past, including Elvis Presley, Patsy Cline, Buddy Holly, The Bee Gees, Motown stars and more.

Also at the Bell, the company’s “Legends” variety show is also booked on the night of March 17, featuring songs by Roy Orbison (Jesse Aron), Connie Francis (Amberley Beatty), Motown (The Tonettes) and Elvis Presley (Pete Paquette).

“Direct from the U.K.” and produced by Trevor Payne, “Walk Right Back” show details are posted on paquetteproductions.com.

“The Everly Brothers were an original and unique act that had a sound like nothing else,” Payne says. “Their harmonies were so tight that every group wanted to emulate them. Before that there was a singer, a band and backing vocals; The Everly’s entwined all of them and created ‘the harmony group.’ ‘Walk Right Back’ is the first show of its kind to tell this phenomenal story of two brothers and their unforgettable music.”

Among other shows coming to Surrey’s Bell, a “Relive the Music” show on Feb. 26 will focus on a slew of songs from the 1950s and ’60s, as part of a B.C. tour. Show details are posted on relivethemusic.ca.



