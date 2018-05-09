Walk Off the Earth to headline 2018 Surrey Fusion Festival in July

The annual event will be held July 21 and 22 at Holland Park

Ontario-based band Walk off The Earth will headline the 2018 Surrey Fusion Festival.

This summer’s Surrey Fusion Festival will feature music by Walk Off The Earth, planners of the popular event have announced.

The 2018 edition of the flag-filled event will be held July 21 and 22 at Holland Park, daily from 11a.m. to 10 p.m.

Other featured artists this year include The Boom Booms, Brazilian capoeira performers Aché Brasil and world-renowned environmentalist Ricky Kej in performance with the Surrey Orchestra.

Admission is free at the multicultural festival of food and music. Every July, the city hall-backed event brings two days of multicultural attractions to the corner of Old Yale Road and King George Boulevard. Other festival attractions include more than 45 cultural pavilions, five music and dance stages, a cooking stage, over 150 performers, an Indigenous village and a kid’s zone.

• RELATED STORY: Eight years in, Surrey Fusion Festival brings multicultural party to Holland Park, from 2016.

Last summer, the festival celebrated its 10th anniversary with sets of music from Nelly Furtado, rapper-producer Classified, indie-rock band The Zolas, Carmanah, Crystal Shawanda, Warren Dean Flandez and others.

The Ontario-based Walk Off The Earth, a JUNO Award-winning quintet, is known for music videos of covers and original songs, including a version of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know.” A lyric video for the song “NOMAD” was posted to Youtube in November.

The inaugural Fusion Festival was staged in 2008 as a three-day gathering that featured The Chieftains, Jully Black and Jazzy B. It was among events celebrating Surrey’s status as Canada’s Cultural Capital that year. The award, announced in June of 2007, came with a maximum of $2 million in federal funding “to celebrate the achievements of Surrey’s arts and culture leaders.”

The festival is staged by the City of Surrey in partnership with Donnelly & Associates and the financial backing of several sponsors, including Coast Capital Savings.

More details are posted at surreyfusionfestival.ca.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter