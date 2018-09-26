Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in concert. (File photo)

VSO’s 100th season features five ‘Surrey Nights’ concerts starting Oct. 4

All-Russian program of music at Bell in ‘Tchaikovsky Countrymen’ event

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s five-concert Surrey Nights series starts for another season on Thursday, Oct. 4 at Bell Performance Arts Centre.

A “Tchaikovsky & Countrymen” concert kicks things off for the VSO at the Sullivan Heights-area theatre, in “a celebration of Russian art and artists” starting at 8 p.m.

“This all-Russian concert features great conductor Rossen Milanov, celebrated cellist Yegor Dyachkov and the passionate music of Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky and Shchedrin, including Tchaikovsky’s beautiful ‘Variations on a Rococo Theme’ for cello and orchestra,” says a post at vancouversymphony.ca.

Later this fall, the series continues on Nov. 30 with “Tchaikovsky: Pathétique,” a concert featuring violinist Balba Skride and conductor Otto Tausk.

“Maestro Tausk’s first ‘Musically Speaking’ concert as Music Director kicks off in a unique way, with a focus entirely on the VSO’s brilliant brass section in two sacred works by the Baroque composer Gabrielli,” event planners note. “Magnificent violinist Baiba Skride then takes the stage for Gubaidulina’s mesmerizing ‘Violin Concerto,’ before the concert concludes with Tchaikovsky’s fateful final symphony.”

On Jan. 9, Christopher Gaze will host “The VSO at 100,” with conductor William Rowson and pianist Emma Hoglund in the spotlight – a chance to “celebrate the VSO’s 100th anniversary in a concert that features the very first piece ever performed by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra – Schubert’s ‘Rosamunde Overture’ – and celebrated works important in the VSO’s history.”

“The Moldau & Grieg’s Piano Concerto” is the title of the VSO’s Feb. 7 concert at the Bell, with conductor Brett Mitchell and pianist Andrew von Oeyen. “One of the most poetic and lyrical pianists of his generation, Andrew Von Oeyen tackles Grieg’s much-loved ‘Piano Concerto,’ in a concert that also features one of Dvorak’s greatest works, and the famous melodies of ‘The Moldau’ – all under the direction of conductor Brett Mitchell, making his VSO debut.”

The VSO’s Surrey Nights series for 2018-19 concludes on March 28 with “Rodrigo’s Guitar Concerto,” featuring guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas and conductor Tania Miller. “Former VSO associate conductor Tania Miller makes her welcome return, conducting a major Mozart symphony, and Schumann’s great Classical symphony, ‘Symphony No. 2.’ Hailed as ‘the soul of the guitar,’ Spanish guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas has become known as the great guitarist of his generation. He plays the most famous and beloved classical work for guitar, Rodrigo’s rich, evocative, beautiful ‘Concierto de Aranjuez.’”

Tickets for the Surrey Nights series range from $165 (seniors/students) to $185 (adults). For details, call 604-876-3434 or visit vancouversymphony.ca.

Also at the Bell, the VSO presents its annual “A Traditional Christmas” concert on Saturday, Dec. 15 at both 4 and 7:30 p.m., featuring Gaze as host, the Morna Edmundson-conducted EnChor choir and UBC Opera Ensemble.

 

VSO music director and conductor Otto Tausk. (Photo: VSO)

