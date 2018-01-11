Vive les Voyageurs Winter Festival means maple taffy at the Fort

Above: Fort Langley National Historic Site’s Aman Johal demonstrates how fur traders would sing songs to pass the time on long canoe trips; below: Ice sculptor Harold Sawaktsky carved a maple leaf centrepiece as part of the 2017 festival, to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. The festival returns Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 20 and 21. Langley Times file photos

Now in its ninth year, Vive les Voyageurs Winter Festival returns to the Fort Langley National Historic Site Jan. 20 and 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Metis dancing, maple taffy, interactive cultural experiences, gameshow and spoons and jigging are among the highlights of festival that celebrates the French Canadian history.

Last year, an ice sculpting display drew large crowds.

See the whole schedule of events at https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley.

Admission into the site is free for youth under 17 years old.