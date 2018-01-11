Above: Fort Langley National Historic Site’s Aman Johal demonstrates how fur traders would sing songs to pass the time on long canoe trips; below: Ice sculptor Harold Sawaktsky carved a maple leaf centrepiece as part of the 2017 festival, to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. The festival returns Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 20 and 21. Langley Times file photos

Vive les Voyageurs Winter Festival means maple taffy at the Fort

Festival celebrates French Canadian history on Jan. 20-21

Now in its ninth year, Vive les Voyageurs Winter Festival returns to the Fort Langley National Historic Site Jan. 20 and 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Metis dancing, maple taffy, interactive cultural experiences, gameshow and spoons and jigging are among the highlights of festival that celebrates the French Canadian history.

Last year, an ice sculpting display drew large crowds.

See the whole schedule of events at https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley.

Admission into the site is free for youth under 17 years old.

Previous story
Chris Thornley’s urge to play historic blues bar led to annual benefit concert in Surrey

Just Posted

VIDEO: Driver unhurt in Surrey collision between train, semi-truck

‘Slow-speed’ crash happened Wednesday afternoon at 138 Street and 116th Avenue

Surrey councillor tallies Grandview development

2,200 new homes, says Coun. Dave Woods, as he casts sole vote against 300 more townhouses

Real estate market still hot, despite soaring prices for detached homes

South of Fraser, South Surrey/White Rock, Surrey, Cloverdale, and Langley among million-dollar club

OUR VIEW: Passion of Surrey protesters should be celebrated

Agree with them or not, this kind of civic passion is not commonly mustered. It’s healthy. It’s important. It’s needed.

Surrey’s Project Grinch lands 19 arrests

Thieves were targeted over 20 days in December

Surrey trying to ‘engage’ protesters blocking excavators in Hawthorne Park

Project manager says it’s too early to say if city will seek injunction so tree clearing can commence

Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades

Kraft Hockeyville competition allows Canadians to vote for which arena deserves $250,000 in upgrades

SLIDE SHOW: Langley hockey match raises money for Children’s Hospital

West Coast Walleyes tangle with B.C. Rockies at Sportsplex

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants acquire ‘dynamic player’ from Edmonton Oil Kings in three-player swap

Surrey product Davis Koch goes to Vancouver for goaltender Todd Scott and forward Brendan Semchuk

Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access

Ultrasound requirement still a barrier for Agassiz, Harrison, Hope

UPDATED: Stabbing death in Stanley Park was premeditated but random, say police

A 61-year-old man was found on the seawall with stab wounds back in February 2017

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Most Read