Vintage, modern toy expo expects to draw hundreds to Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Everything from tin toys to Transformers will be for sale at Mar. 2 event

A vintage and modern toy expo is coming to Shannon Hall on Saturday, March 2. (Contributed)

Looking to relive your childhood?

Whether you want to add to a collection or discover a long-forgotten favourite, an upcoming toy expo at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds should have you covered.

The B.C. Vintage to Modern Toy Expo will bring 90 vendors to Shannon Hall on Saturday, March 2, selling everything from 80-year-old tin toys to 90s-era Transformers toys.

“It’s one big toy show that stars from old toys from 70, 80 years ago — tin toys, steel toys — up to the Star Wars, LEGO, G. I. Joe, Transformers, old board games. You name it, it’s pretty much there,” said organizer Greg Finn.

“It’s going to be a fun day,” said Finn. The people who come through the show are “buying their youth.”

“The stuff they used to play with, that’s what they’re after,” he said. The exception, he noted, is comic book fans, who seem to be after the latest editions more often than the vintage comics.

The March event will be the first time the show runs out of Shannon Hall (6050 176 St.). According to Finn, the last show, which took place at the smaller Sullivan Hall, was “jam-packed” all day.

“We outgrew it,” he said. “It’s exciting. We’ve just been growing and growing.”

Finn expects about 1,000 people will come through the expanded show. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the event will run until 3 p.m., with door prizes being awarded every hour.

The toy expo is already planning to return to the fairgrounds in October, Finn said, and their goal is to have two shows a year.

For more, including vendor sign-up information, check out bctoyexpo.com.



