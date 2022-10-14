Viking Village to be built, temporarily, at Museum of Surrey

A woman is seen in an “outdoor kitchen” at Reik Félag’s Midsummer celebration in 2018. (Image via reikfelag.ca)

Skol! A Viking celebration is coming to the Museum of Surrey.

Reik Félag, a Norse culture recreation society, will be showcasing Scandinavian culture at the museum Oct. 22. Reik Félag (pronounced Rake Feelag), is Icelandic, and roughly translates to “travelling fellowship.”

A press release from the museum highlights the free event as a family-friendly celebration.

“It is so important to tell the stories of cultures and communities in Surrey,” said Lynn Saffery, Museum of Surrey manager. “At the museum, the Nordic spirit is alive and well.”

Saffrey said the one-day event will be a “lively celebration that offers a unique and innovative look at the history of these people.”

Visitors to the museum can expect to have an “authentic Viking era experience circa 1000 AD.” Museum-goers will find a seasonal trading village complete with Norse men and women from all parts of the Viking world.

SEE ALSO: New exhibit celebrates 50 years of the Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association

The will be a chance for kids to make Viking crafts and participate in a scavenger hunt. And patrons will witness “roving performances by Erik Anderson of Surrey’s heritage troupe The Re-enactors.”

The event will have Old Norse games and visitors can learn about Viking trade practices, Viking weaving, blacksmithing and other general aspects of Viking life from a millenia ago.

Réik Felag bills themselves as “a group of enthusiastic history buffs who bring the Viking Age into the present with engaging and interactive living history portrayals and historical reenactment,” according to their website reikfelag.ca.

“We depict ancient Norse culture, often called the Vikings, through costumes, crafts, and first-person interactive recreational events.”

The Museum of Surrey is located in Cloverdale at 17710 56A Avenue.

Entrance is free. To find out more info, contact the museum at 604.592.6956, or email museum@surrey.ca, or visit surrey.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Museum of SurreyViking Fest