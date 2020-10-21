Ali Watson in Arts Club Theatre Company’s production of “No Child…,” which plays until Nov. 8. (photo: Moonrider Productions)

Ali Watson in Arts Club Theatre Company’s production of “No Child…,” which plays until Nov. 8. (photo: Moonrider Productions)

THEATRE

Viewers of Arts Club’s streaming plays support Surrey Civic Theatres

Company’s ‘bubble method’ of theatre production means just 50 in-person tickets for each performance

Arts Club Theatre Company won’t be touring its productions around the Lower Mainland this fall, but patrons can still support Surrey Civic Theatres by viewing the plays online.

When the referral code SURREY is used to buy digital-streaming tickets, the Arts Club will pledge $5 from each sale to the Surrey-based entertainment presenter, which in a typical year brings three of the company’s productions to Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage.

The Arts Club’s offer is valid for digital streaming purchases only, and can’t be applied to live-performance tickets. More details are posted to surrey.ca/theatre/arts-club-series.

This fall, the Arts Club’s three-show series launched Sept. 24 with six-week run of Nilaja Sun’s “No Child…” on the Newmont Stage at BMO Theatre Centre, followed by Anosh Irani’s “Buffoon” (Granville Island Stage, from Oct. 22 to Dec. 6) and Ginna Hoben’s “The Twelve Dates of Christmas” (Newmont Stage, Nov. 19 to Jan. 3).

The fall plays can be viewed online live for $29, and viewers can comment in real time with fellow audience members. Recordings can be watched for $19. Go to artsclub.com for those details.

The Arts Club’s current “bubble method” of theatre production means just 50 in-person tickets are available for each performance, in line with B.C.’s COVID-19 rules.

(Story continues below video)

At the Granville Island Stage, “Buffoon” follows the story of a seven-year-old boy born to circus folk who prefer trapezing over parenting.

The play “certainly has humour running through it, but there is also a sophistication to its language, images, and ideas that articulates a deep current of longing and need,” said Ashlie Corcoran, the Arts Club’s White Rock-raised artistic director. “To me, that is what is most attractive about this piece. Led by Lois Anderson’s astonishing direction, Kayvon Khoshkam and Andrew McNee are sure to present brilliant and unique performances in the role of Felix.”

Each actor in the Arts Club’s “solo” shows will do seven performances per week and then trade off. More than 30 freelance artists have been hired to create the shows.

In White Rock, Peninsula Productions is forging ahead with another limited-audience staged reading to comply with pandemic protocols.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, Private Peaceful, Simon Reade’s one-character adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s book, will be presented to limited physically-distanced audiences in a 2:30 p.m. matinee and a 7 p.m. evening performance at the company’s “black box” theatre at Centennial Park.

Starring Anthony Goncharov, it tells the story of young soldier Thomas ‘Tommo’ Peaceful, who looks back on his childhood while mired in the battlefields of the First World War.

Meantime, Digital Stage events presented by Surrey Civic Theatres offer some online entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fall series features The Flame: Scary Stories Edition, on Oct. 30. Says an event advisory: “This Halloween, tune in for a night of scary stories from a variety of accomplished, local storytellers, hosted by award-winning actor and one of the creators of the Mom’s the Word series, Deborah Williams.”

Later, on Nov. 12, a Bach on the Bench concert will feature the Bergmann Duo performing a set of Beethoven variations, as well as pieces by Bach and some Spanish/Latin music.

On Dec. 11, all-ages tickets are $15 to see Tom Jackson’s The Huron Carole on the Digital Stage platform, or $25 for the show and a “VIP Zoom Reception” prior to the performance.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Live theatre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Giuliani caught in hotel bedroom scene in new ‘Borat’ film

Just Posted

Matthew Campbell, director of the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank, stands amongst a large amount of non-perishable food and household items being stored inside the Pacific Community Church. This year’s ‘Halloween For Hunger’ food drive, put on by students at Clayton Heights, will go to benefit the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Clayton Heights Secondary kicks off annual ‘Halloween for Hunger’ event

Students to collect much-needed items for food bank

Left, Rowena Leivo early on in her volunteer career with the South Surrey/White Rock Food Bank. Right, Leivo in the food bank Tuesday. (Contributed photos)
After 34 years, ‘The Boss’ retires from South Surrey Food Bank volunteer gig

Rowena Leivo, 90, spent a third of her life volunteering at the food bank

Ali Watson in Arts Club Theatre Company’s production of “No Child…,” which plays until Nov. 8. (photo: Moonrider Productions)
Viewers of Arts Club’s streaming plays support Surrey Civic Theatres

Company’s ‘bubble method’ of theatre production means just 50 in-person tickets for each performance

John Horgan brought the NDP campaign to Langley on Wednesday, Oct. 21, just three days before the B.C. vote (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Horgan brings NDP campaign to Langley

Predicts gains, says people are looking at the party ‘differently’ after three years

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
OUR VIEW: Lenient courts aren’t helping

It’s hard to fault the palpable frustration of Metro Vancouver Transit Police

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
British Columbia man dies during ski trip near glacier west of Calgary

Kananaskis Public Safety and Alpine Helicopters responded around 2:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, following a week-long break for the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
One crisis after another for Trudeau since last federal election one year ago

It has been a year of unprecedented calamity and crisis

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

In this file photo, snow is seen falling along the Coquihalla Highway. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Weather statement issued for Coquihalla, Hwy 3, as arctic front approaches

The early season snowfall expected to hit Fraser Valley, Friday, Oct. 23

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

Most Read