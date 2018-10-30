VIDEO: Thrill the World takes over Surrey city hall

Part of a global gathering of zombies who danced to Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” song

Fifty-six people took part in the Thrill The World Surrey event held at Surrey city hall atrium on Saturday, Oct. 27. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Fifty-six people took part in the “Thrill The World Surrey” event held at Surrey city hall atrium on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 27), as part of a global gathering of zombies who danced to Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” song.

Timed with Halloween, “Thrill the World” was launched in Toronto in 2006, and an event was held in Vancouver two years later.

For the Surrey event, details are posted at thrilltheworldsurrey.com.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter