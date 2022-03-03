Toronto-raised musician The Weeknd will perform in Vancouver this summer. (Submitted photo)

Toronto-raised musician The Weeknd will perform in Vancouver this summer. (Submitted photo)

LIVE MUSIC

VIDEO: The Weeknd once performed at a Surrey park, now he’s booked at BC Place Stadium

Toronto’s ‘Blinding Lights’ singer announces summer tour plans

Not on a weekend but a Tuesday night in August, The Weeknd will perform at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

The Aug. 23 concert date was announced Thursday by Live Nation Entertainment, with Doja Cat opening for the “Blinding Lights” singer from Toronto.

The “After Hours Til Dawn” Tour is billed as The Weeknd’s first ever global stadium tour, more than a year after he made a splash during his Super Bowl halftime show.

The concert tour will showcase “the musical experience of the past two albums for the first time live,” according to a Live Nation event announcement.

The tour will kick off in Toronto on July 8 at Rogers Centre, and includes an Aug. 25 concert date at Seattle’s Lumen Field.

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, March 10 on TheWeeknd.com/tour, for both reserved seating and general admission.

“Fans who previously had tickets for the After Hours arena tour in North America will have access to a special presale starting March 4, and will receive an email prior to that date directly with more information,” concert planners note.

Back in 2015, The Weeknd headlined the inaugural FVDED in the Park music festival held in Surrey at Holland Park, not long after “Can’t Feel My Face” was released as the first big pop hit for the singer, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Check out video below of The Weeknd in Surrey.

Also announced this week, the two-day FVDED in the Park music festival will return to Surrey this summer, following a two-year break. Illenium and Young Thug will headline the all-ages event, July 8-9 at Holland Park, with many other electronic and hip-hop artists on the bill.


