The Sunshine Band Club video posted to Youtube.

The Sunshine Band Club video posted to Youtube.

VIDEO: Surrey youth band shines light on ‘COVID blues,’ raises money for hospital

Virtual concert from Sunshine Band Club, established last March

Some Surrey students have launched the Sunshine Band Club as a way to alleviate “COVID blues” for both the young musicians and those watching video of them performing.

Their goal is “to create music together and unite musicians with a common interest for a good cause.”

An hour-long video launched on Youtube shows band members in solo performances of mostly classical music, save for the pop-punk drums of Jeff Hu on Green Day’s “American Idiot.”

The virtual concert features youth from across the Lower Mainland performing a favourite piece of music.

(Story continues below video)

“All of our proceeds will go directly to the Vancouver General Hospital & UBC Hospital Foundation via our GoFundMe,” founder David Liu told the Now-Leader.

“A few of the co-founders, including myself, attend school in Surrey. Essentially, it’s Surrey based but due to COVID, we are operating virtually.” The co-founders are Owen Cui, Etan Huang and Kevin Hua.

The Sunshine Band Club, established in March, is online at vansunshinebandclub.weebly.com.

“Due to the recent pandemic, the majority of musical concerts and events have been canceled,” the website notes. “Because of this, we, a group of students from Surrey, BC, founded the Sunshine Band Club, a club where people can explore their passion for music and practice music virtually. The pandemic has brought us fear and uncertainties; however, playing music and teaching other children in the community through virtual means have helped us cope with the uncertainty of the pandemic. This is why we wanted to do more to help the community by hosting an online community concert.”

Other musicians featured in the band’s launch video are Maggie Lu, Brian Liu, Vanessa Qian, Stephanie Song, Ekaterina Gofsky, Keren Xu, Vicky Zeng, Jie Zhuang, Steven Gu, Tony Cai, Jenci Wei and Ben Bai.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

charityMusicstudents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Classroom mischief enlivens South Surrey author’s children’s fable
Next story
Drive-through ‘Tech Wonderland’ coming to PNE site weeks before Christmas

Just Posted

Not everybody lined up to vote on Saturday. In Surrey, 68,396 mail-in ballots still need to be counted for the final election tally. (Black Press Media)
North Surrey voters steer left, South Surrey voters steer right

Once again, it’s NDP orange in the city’s north end, Liberal red in the south

Peace Portal Alliance Church, at the corner of King George Boulevard and 152 Street, is the extreme-weather shelter for South Surrey for the upcoming season. It is to have 14 mats available nightly for those experiencing homelessness, regardless of weather conditions. (Tracy Holmes photo)
14 beds planned for South Surrey extreme-weather shelter

Webinar tonight to field questions, share info on Peace Portal Alliance Church refuge

Fraser Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Delta Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Grace Kennedy photo)
Outbreak over at Delta Hospital

In all, 45 cases of COVID-19 were identified and seven patients died during the outbreak

The Sunshine Band Club video posted to Youtube.
VIDEO: Surrey youth band shines light on ‘COVID blues,’ raises money for hospital

Virtual concert from Sunshine Band Club, established last March

Surrey firefighters attack a blaze in the attic of a large house in North Surrey late Monday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey firefighters tackle attic fire in North Surrey house

No injuries have been reported

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

Graphic on promo material for Best Buy Canada’s Tech Wonderland event.
Drive-through ‘Tech Wonderland’ coming to PNE site weeks before Christmas

Best Buy Canada-backed ‘holiday’ event to raise money for charity

Aaliyah Rosa. File photo
Crown says murder of seven-year-old in Langley was planned, deliberate

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis began Monday in New Westminster

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19 after being deployed to California are staying in Richmond, B.C. at a quarantine facility. (BC Wildfire Service file photo)
16 BC Wildfire Service firefighters returning from U.S. test positive for COVID-19

They are all quarantining in Richmond, B.C.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government photo)
Unnamed school in Fraser Health region closed due to COVID-19

Closure announced by Dr. Bonnie Henry during daily briefing

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)
Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

(Pxfuel)
B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of ‘safe six’ only

Most Read