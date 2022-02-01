VIDEO: Surrey-born Brokop sings support for truckers before ‘battle’ in Ottawa

‘It makes me so proud to be Canadian,’ Nashville-based singer posted to Facebook

Musician Lisa Brokop sings “We Believe For It” in support of Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” in a video posted to her Facebook page.

In a “worship” song, Surrey-born country singer Lisa Brokop supports Canada’s so-called “Freedom Convoy.”

Brokop, who lives in Nashville, posted video on Facebook of her performing CeCe Winans’ “We Believe For It” last Friday (Jan. 28), the day before the first truckers-led protest in Ottawa.

“We’ve got to send out our worship songs, we need to worship and lift this up ahead of time, as they go into battle,” Brokop says after reading a verse from the Bible, and before playing the song.

She said the convoy was “absolutely amazing, and I can’t believe how big it’s gotten. It makes me so proud to be Canadian. These people are so brave and so strong.”

The post includes hashtags #ottawabound, #prayerwarriorsunite and #sendtheworshippersfirst.

Reaction to Brokop’s video/song is mostly positive, in the comments.

“God bless the convoy movement,” wrote George Ross.

“Great job girl! And yes, all you freedom-loving people stay strong!” posted Jeff Herndon-Carson.

Others aren’t impressed.

“The truckers convoy is not the Lords work,” Kathryn MacLeod posted.

“Another Trumper. What a shame,” added Tom Day.

In a subsequent Facebook post Saturday (Jan. 29), Brokop acknowledges the Ottawa protest involved “some ugly and hateful images floating around that I definitely don’t support,” she wrote, “but most everything I’ve seen has been about love and kindness and standing in support of each other. I’ve seen so many happy tears from people who finally feel like their voices are being heard, and have something to be hopeful for. That’s the Canada I know and love.”

In 1991, Brokop graduated from Surrey’s Princess Margaret Secondary School, and later moved to Nashville to further her music career.

