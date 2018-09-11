VIDEO: ‘Supernatural’ films in downtown Cloverdale

Supernatural continues to film in downtown Cloverdale, along 176A Street.
Passerby watched Tuesday morning as a short exterior scene was filmed outside of ECO Thrift (5641 176A Street), in which actor Jensen Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester on the show, walks along a side street.
Film crews have transformed the store, the Cloverdale Library, and the adjacent sidewalk for the shoot.
Supernatural has filmed a few times in downtown Cloverdale in the past year, including chase scenes down side streets and constructing a faux burger shop and gazebo in Hawthorne Square.
