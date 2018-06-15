VIDEO: Stunt drivers spin at Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Not unusual to see stunt drivers practicing their skills at the Cloverdale site

Stunt drivers were at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Friday, June 15 to practice their skills. (Samantha Anderson)

Stunt drivers were at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Friday, June 15, to practice their skills.

The group of drivers has booked space at the Fairgrounds a few times this year, so it’s not unusual to see spin outs, fast turns and more in the parking lot in front of the Cloverdale Agriplex.

Cloverdale is no stranger to movie magic. On Thursday afternoon, film crews were in the downtown business core filming the new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina television series.



