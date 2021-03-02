Video recording sessions available at Surrey Arts Centre, with fees and rules attached

Frannie Warwick, as Betsy Hardup, at Surrey Arts Centre for a recording of “The Fairy-Tale Mysteries” radio play series produced by Fraser Valley Gilbert & Sullivan Society. (Photo: facebook.com/FVGSS)

Frannie Warwick, as Betsy Hardup, at Surrey Arts Centre for a recording of “The Fairy-Tale Mysteries” radio play series produced by Fraser Valley Gilbert & Sullivan Society. (Photo: facebook.com/FVGSS)

The doors of Surrey Arts Centre have opened to people and groups who want to record digital content during the pandemic.

For a fee, and with a number of rules in place, video-recording sessions at the Bear Creek Park facility can now be booked through Surrey Civic Theatres.

“The recorded performances can be broadcast on streaming platforms or through your networks to your audiences or shared with your members,” says a post on surrey.ca.

“Sessions will be limited to a six-hour block of time including setup and load out. Priority will be given to City of Surrey Cultural Grant recipients, but other groups may be accepted depending on availability.”

Fees start at $65 an hour, plus GST, depending on the scenario. Session guidelines posted to the city’s website say a $45 cleaning fee will be added. “Organizations/artists are also required to provide proof of insurance with a minimum of $2,000,000 liability,” the guidelines note. “For organizations who do not have insurance, this can be purchased through the City for $100 per session.”

The recording sessions are “designed to help community organizations create digital content and continue to provide performing arts performances at a time when people cannot gather in person.”

Young People’s Opera Society of BC and Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society are among groups recently recorded at Surrey Arts Centre. Also, Surrey Civic Theatres has created in-house recordings for some of its Digital Stage presentations in recent months.

• READ MORE: Surrey-made ‘Fairy-Tale Mysteries’ radio play goes live.

All sessions will be held in strict compliance with current Public Health orders and COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of all participants and staff.

The recorded performances can be broadcast through the community organizations networks and streaming platforms to their audiences and memberships.

Surrey Civic Theatres does not provide a broadcast platform as part of this program. “The Surrey Civic Theatres Digital Stage is curated content only and fully booked,” the agency says. “However, the Surrey Civic Theatres box office can provide online ticketing services should organizations wish to monetize their broadcast.”

Questions and booking inquiries can be sent by email to SurreyCivicTheatresSess@surrey.ca.

“It is a priority for Surrey Civic Theatres to continue to find ways to provide programs and services to our community’s arts and culture organizations and to support artists in these challenging times,” said Kent Gallie, Manager of Performing Arts. “We look forward to working with any organizations or artists looking for ways to continue moving their projects forward on digital platforms.”

• RELATED STORY: Surrey’s ‘Digital Stage’ for Krystle Dos Santos’ Bloom/Burn songs.

ALSO: ‘Digital Stage’ gigs embraced by Surrey musicians who’ve gone without during COVID


Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

