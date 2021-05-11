Surrey-raised rapper Merkules outside his old Green Timbers-area house. Its looming demolition triggers some memories for the musician. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Surrey-raised rapper Merkules outside his old Green Timbers-area house. Its looming demolition triggers some memories for the musician. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

VIDEO: Rapper Merkules visits old Surrey home one final time before its demolition

‘It’s weird seeing the place gutted like this,’ he says of the Green Timbers-area rancher

When he heard that his old Surrey home was being demolished, Merkules wanted one last walk down that old town road, so to speak.

The increasingly popular rapper, who boasts 45 million Youtube views of his “Old Town Road” remix, was better known as Cole Stevenson while growing up in a rancher on 90A Avenue, in Green Timbers.

“This is where it all started,” he posted to his 1.1 million followers on Facebook, where “Merk” frequently riffs on his Surrey roots.

“This is where I wrote my first raps, recorded my first song on a PlayStation mic, where my parents took all my friends in as their own children. So much history here. It’s the end of an era. RIP to the old crib in Green Timbers.”

A week later, he gave the Now-Leader a tour of the property, during one final look at the house he called home until about a decade ago.

“Wow, this is really surreal,” he said. “It’s weird seeing the place gutted like this.”

The house is where Merkules honed his rapping skills, during a period of isolation there following a brutal attack he suffered at age 16, while walking home from a New Year’s Eve party.

The attack was a subject of his Scars album of 2015, when he first spoke publicly about what happened to him and his friends that night.

Now in his late 20s, Merkules has toured to hundreds of cities and towns across North America, Europe and Australia – and hopes to again soon, post-pandemic.

In the summer of 2019 Merkules returned “home” to headline a hip-hop show at Cloverdale’s Shannon Hall, years after the good ol’ days of performing at the Olympia, a Central City-area restaurant that offered a stage where teens like him could drop rhymes and develop their talents.

His 2020 album “Apply Pressure” features a photo of the alley “boxes” – metal electrical boxes – where he used to hang out with friends.

• READ MORE: Surrey-raised rapper Merkules hits home with new album, which he’s posted to YouTube.

On Facebook, he posts new music on “Merk Mondays.”

Also on the social media platform, Merkules encourages fans to talk about their mental health.

“Never be ashamed of having mental health issues,” he posted. “Most of us do, but only some of us choose to admit it. You’d be surprised how much we all have in common.”

Merk later got his manager to set up a phone number for people to text him, if they wanted a word.

“I won’t always be on there replying but I’ll try to when I can, as soon as you text it you’ll automatically be tuned in for exclusive access to contests, prizes, updates, new music, etc.,” he posted. “Some (robot) will respond right away and then we can keep in touch. The number is 310-564-2198. Let’s go!”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Arts Club alum Michael Bublé backs theatre company’s re-opening campaign
Next story
Sunfest country music bash won’t be shining on B.C. in 2021

Just Posted

Deb Jack was named Surrey’s Good Citizen of the Year in 2012. (File photo)
Environmentalists’ delegation takes aim at Bear Creek Park road project

‘Bear Creek Park is ours – a natural heritage,’ Deb Jack says

Surrey-raised rapper Merkules outside his old Green Timbers-area house. Its looming demolition triggers some memories for the musician. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
VIDEO: Rapper Merkules visits old Surrey home one final time before its demolition

‘It’s weird seeing the place gutted like this,’ he says of the Green Timbers-area rancher

In a letter to Fraser Health president and CEO Dr. Victoria Lee dated May 11, Delta Mayor George Harvie confirmed the city’s interest in acquiring a head lease for the Harold and Veronica Savage Centre for Supportive Care, with the intention of subletting it to the recently-formed Heron Hospice Society of Delta. (The Canadian Press photo)
Mayor confirms Delta’s interest in leasing Centre for Supportive Care

Harvie says city intends to sublet the facility to recently-formed Heron Hospice Society of Delta

The City of Surrey has moved a step closer to its single-use plastics and styrofoam ban, approving a communication and education plan for businesses. (File photo)
Surrey moves forward with single-use plastics ban, anticipated to take effect in November

‘Communication and education plan’ to prepare businesses approved

Surrey students volunteer for the Cloverdale Rodeo in 2016. The Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation is again awarding scholarships to Surrey students who spend their time volunteering. The deadline for applications is May 21. (Photo submitted)
Thousands of dollars in scholarship money available to Surrey students

Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation offering scholarships, deadline is May 21

Surrey-raised rapper Merkules outside his old Green Timbers-area house. Its looming demolition triggers some memories for the musician. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
VIDEO: Rapper Merkules visits old Surrey home one final time before its demolition

‘It’s weird seeing the place gutted like this,’ he says of the Green Timbers-area rancher

The site of Sunfest, Laketown Ranch, will be open for camping this summer. (Citizen file)
Sunfest country music bash won’t be shining on B.C. in 2021

Annual Vancouver Island Festival cancelled due to COVID-19, along with Laketown Shakedown

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation elected chief councillor Moses Martin, who was also Chantel Moore’s grandfather, speaks to media in Port Alberni on Aug. 16, 2020, during a visit from NDP leader Jagmeet Singh following the police shooting of Chantel Moore. (Elena Rardon photo)
Mother of 2 shot by police in critical condition, says B.C. First Nation chief

Community ‘devastated’ by third member of 1,150-person Vancouver Island nation shot in less than a year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham promotes the government’s BuyBC food program in 2019. (B.C. government)
Money running out for fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in B.C. schools

‘Looking at ways to support this type of program,’ minister says

(Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Experts now predict 33.6% rise in B.C. home sales for 2021

BCREA economists also predict home prices to increase by 14.3%

B.C. Auditor General Michael Pickup in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. didn’t effectively manage conservation lands program: auditor general

Michael Pickup says staff had limited approaches to resolving the unauthorized use of the most at-risk conservation lands

The majority of city council votes in favour of this design for a new Salmon Arm flag on Monday, May 10, 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Majority of council salutes new flag for Salmon Arm

Two councillors raise concerns about logo being too corporate for a flag

(Pixabay)
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

College says doctors have a higher level of responsibility to not spread incorrect information

Most Read