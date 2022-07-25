VIDEO, PHOTOS: Surrey Fusion Festival fills Holland Park with music, food, cultures of world

The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Eli Rattlesnake, A member of the Seven Sacred Fires Powwow Troupe, performs The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)Eli Rattlesnake, A member of the Seven Sacred Fires Powwow Troupe, performs The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival features 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival features 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Lillian Nakato, left, Navil, 10, and Mitchel, 9, pose for a photo at Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)Lillian Nakato, left, Navil, 10, and Mitchel, 9, pose for a photo at Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Gloss La Orquesta performs on the World Music Stage at the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)Gloss La Orquesta performs on the World Music Stage at the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Sophia Kim, left, Chloe Kim, Ian Yoo, and Ella Kim pose for a photo at Surrey police booth at the Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)Sophia Kim, left, Chloe Kim, Ian Yoo, and Ella Kim pose for a photo at Surrey police booth at the Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

For the first time in three years, Surrey Fusion Festival attracted thousands of people to Holland Park over the weekend, July 23-24.

It was the festival’s largest turnout in 15 years, according to the City of Surrey, although exact attendance is not recorded at the free-admission event.

The pandemic paused in-person versions of the festival in both 2020 and 2021.

The annual two-day event features music, food and culture from nations around the world, on multiple stages.

The festival’s 2022 theme “CommUNITY” was displayed at more than 40 cultural pavilions at the park. The pavilions, separated alphabetically by Argentina and Zimbabwe, are run by cultural groups and organizations from across Surrey and Metro Vancouver.

This year’s headliners included Surrey-raised R&B duo Manila Grey, plus Canadian hip-hop artist Shad, Indian-Punjabi singer Sharry Mann, Surrey’s Zora Randhawa and others.

Festival stages included World Music, Celebration, Unity, Siam, Cultural Cooking Arena, Community Dance, Global Beer and Wine Tasting, Family Fun, Storyville and Mindful Movement Space.

Presented by Coast Capital and produced by the City of Surrey, Fusion Festival is planned with the financial support of several corporate sponsors and media partners.

Photos and video of Fusion Festival filled social media over the weekend, too.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Arts and cultureFestivalSurrey

Previous story
With NOW!radio on FM dial, Vancouver’s PEAK radio moves alt-rock music to HD and web only

Just Posted

An SUV near 200th Street and the Langley Bypass was riddled with bullet holes in the shooting incident Monday morning. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: Suspect in custody in multiple shootings in Langley

The City of Surrey hosted the 15th annual Surrey Fusion Festival at Holland Park in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The free event goes from 11 am- 10 pm July 23-24, 2022. The festival will feature 40 cultural pavilions, vendors, an Indigenous Village, eight stages, a kid zone and amusement rides. The cultural pavilions will also seek to educate the public on their history and traditions and how they relate to this year’s theme of “CommUNITY.” (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
VIDEO, PHOTOS: Surrey Fusion Festival fills Holland Park with music, food, cultures of world

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
$23.3M bid to build Bear Creek Athletics Centre grandstand, work to start in September

White Rock Pride Society hosted the first annual family day to celebrate Pride in Miramar Plaza in White Rock on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The family-friendly event featured entertainment, food trucks, a kid’s zone, a silent auction, and a vendor market. Jaylene Tyme, pictured, was one of the many performers at the event (Markus Kislig photo)
PHOTOS: Hundreds showed their Pride at the White Rock Family Day event