VIDEO, PHOTOS: Surrey celebrates Earth Day at Party for the Planet

Surrey celebrated Earth Day a week early during the city’s annual Party for the Planet festival on Saturday (April 14).

The event brought environment-related attractions to Surrey Civic Plaza from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Quebec-born musician Sam Roberts was the afternoon’s musical headliner on one of three stages.

Admission was free at the day-long festival, presented by TD in partnership with the City of Surrey.

New attractions at the festival for 2018 included an “Adventure Zone” along University Drive, featuring a zip-line, enviro-bungee, rock climbing wall, DJ booth, road hockey and food trucks.

Volunteers from the Surrey International Children’s Festival parade their giant bug “Lily” through Surrey Civic Plaza during Party for the Planet. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner stands with elementary school students during the Mayor & Council Green Ceremony. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

Even with their costumes, Constable Mike Della-Paolera still towers above the entertaining Maxwolf gang. Still, they all worked together to bring smiles to kids faces throughout the Party for the Planet in Surrey. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

Eddie the Eagle soared through Surrey Civic Plaza on stilts during the Party for the Planet on Saturday, April 14. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

Danielle Buna shows off her hooping skills during Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

Constable Amandeep Mandair (left) and six-foot-10 Constable Mike Della-Paolera (right) pose for a photo with Logan and Hannah Bohonos during festivities at Party for the Planet in Surrey. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)