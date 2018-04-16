Sam Roberts (left) performs with Sam Roberts Band guitarist Dave Nugent (right) on the main stage at Party for the Planet in Surrey. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Surrey celebrates Earth Day at Party for the Planet

Annual event held Saturday, April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza

Surrey celebrated Earth Day a week early during the city’s annual Party for the Planet festival on Saturday (April 14).

The event brought environment-related attractions to Surrey Civic Plaza from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Quebec-born musician Sam Roberts was the afternoon’s musical headliner on one of three stages.

Admission was free at the day-long festival, presented by TD in partnership with the City of Surrey.

New attractions at the festival for 2018 included an “Adventure Zone” along University Drive, featuring a zip-line, enviro-bungee, rock climbing wall, DJ booth, road hockey and food trucks.

 

Volunteers from the Surrey International Children’s Festival parade their giant bug “Lily” through Surrey Civic Plaza during Party for the Planet. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner stands with elementary school students during the Mayor & Council Green Ceremony. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

Even with their costumes, Constable Mike Della-Paolera still towers above the entertaining Maxwolf gang. Still, they all worked together to bring smiles to kids faces throughout the Party for the Planet in Surrey. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

Eddie the Eagle soared through Surrey Civic Plaza on stilts during the Party for the Planet on Saturday, April 14. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

Danielle Buna shows off her hooping skills during Party for the Planet at Surrey Civic Plaza. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

Constable Amandeep Mandair (left) and six-foot-10 Constable Mike Della-Paolera (right) pose for a photo with Logan and Hannah Bohonos during festivities at Party for the Planet in Surrey. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

Anna Weng (front) and Tina Chen (back) come flying down a zipline on University Drive during Party for the Planet in Surrey. (Photo: Trevor Beggs)

Previous story
Theatre helps boost Fort Langley boy’s self-confidence

Just Posted

Classic, vintage motorcycles to return to Cloverdale for 32nd annual show

As well as a show ‘n shine, more than 150 vendors will set up shop for a swap meet

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Surrey celebrates Earth Day at Party for the Planet

Annual event held Saturday, April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza

Fire at Flamingo hotel forces tenants out, closes Byrd bar

Venue was reno’d and reopened in January as a place for live music

South Surrey students say small gestures can achieve big goals

“All these little things, they do such a big difference”

North Delta banner to send support, ‘healing’ to Humboldt

Banner ‘one more thing the little community of North Delta’ can do to show support

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Surrey celebrates Earth Day at Party for the Planet

Annual event held Saturday, April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza

Giants trio, Rivermen duo on NHL draft list

Three members of Vancouver Giants, two Langley Rivermen on radar for June’s NHL draft

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

Crown will take over the contempt charges initially filed by Kinder Morgan

5 to start your day

Horgan stands firm on Kinder Morgan, cops probe sex-assault allegations at two Surrey spas and more

Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

Bruce McArthur is now facing eight first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

Incoming mobility pricing can’t punish suburbs, low-income residents: report

Metro Vancouver drivers could pay more to drive in the coming months

‘A traumatic stressful event:’ Alberta wildfire took toll on park staff

Several documents obtained under the Access to Information Act highlight the trying circumstances Parks Canada staffers faced as they contended with a disaster

Transit police practice ‘critical incident’ response at Waterfront Station

Monday morning exercise will prepare police for a live shooter situation

Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

A family spokesman said Sunday that the former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment.

Most Read