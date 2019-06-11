VIDEO: Paul Brandt headlines new three-day concert in Fort Langley

An end-of-summer concert at the Fort Langley National Historic site runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 1

A new, three-day concert is being created to close out the summer holidays at the Fort National Historic Site.

An announcement was released Tuesday morning, 79 days ahead of the event, announcing the creation of the inaugural Summerset Music & Arts Festival.

It will feature several big names artists, including Canadian country star Paul Brandt, the American rock band Rival Sons, 1970-80s rock legend April Wine, Surrey’s own Washboard Union, plus Kim Mitchell and his band.

The concert – being presented by Red Door Events – will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, and is being built on what Red Door’s Paul Verhoeff hails as the success of the past Langley Beer + Food Festival at the same venue.

Red Door is a sister company to Langley’s Trading Post Brewing, specifically developed to create events. Other events in the offing by this same group include a 30-day Christmas light event in downtown Calgary.

ANOTHER FORT MUSIC FESTIVAL: All types of volunteers wanted for Fort Langley jazz fest

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing this brand new festival to beautiful Fort Langley,” Verhoeff said.

“Due to the wildly successful Langley Beer + Food Festival, we saw an opportunity to bring an even larger than life event to Fort Langley – and thus Summerset Music and Arts Festival was born. We’re excited to work with the community, sponsors and partners to present an extraordinary experience unique to the region.”

Other musicians already committed to perform at Summerset are The Trews, Kadooh, Jesse Roper, The Matinee, The Wild North, and J.P. Maurice, Verhoeff announced.

Like the other festival, this event will also feature a wide range of B.C. beers, wines, coolers, and food trucks, along with art installations and activities, Verhoeff said.

Earlybird tickets go on sale starting this Friday, at 10 a.m. at $59 for single-day, $169 for the full weekend. There are also ranges of VIP tickets available from 4139 to $219 at https://bit.ly/31jO80L or at summersetfestival.ca.

 

JUNO and Canadian country music award-winning artist Paul Brandt is one of the headliners for the new Summerset Music & Arts Festival happening in Fort Langley at the end of August. (Tanner Wendell Stewart/tannerwendellstewart.com)

Previous story
Samoa bans Elton John movie ‘Rocketman’ due to homosexuality
Next story
Punjab-set ‘The Elixir of Love’ comic opera in Surrey to showcase promising young singers

Just Posted

Langley’s Heinen would hoist Stanley Cup with a Boston Bruins win Wednesday

Former Surrey Eagles captain to play in Game 7 of Cup final on home ice

Punjab-set ‘The Elixir of Love’ comic opera in Surrey to showcase promising young singers

Five-show run at arts centre for Young People’s Opera Society of B.C. production

South Surrey woman camps for days to find lost cat

Lisa van Vliet hired pet detectives, was prepared to fight off coyotes

Could Surrey find 800-plus officers for its new force by 2021?

While Mayor Doug McCallum insists it can be done, SFU criminology professor doubts timeline

Hadwin finishes 6th at Canadian Open, qualifies for British Open

Morgan Creek Golf Course golfer finishes as top Canadian at PGA event in Hamilton

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

‘Classless’: Warriors react after Raptors fans cheer Durant’s injury

Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green waved to try to get the fans to stop

Northern B.C. gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault of a minor

Marcel Dubroy of Smithers faces five charges in Saskatchewan related to a former Regina athlete

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

VIDEO: Plane reportedly on fire above Abbotsford was actually a tarp

Emergency crews raced to Whatcom area after report of a crashing aircraft

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

VIDEO: Protection requested as toads prep for thousands-strong migration in Lower Mainland

Local environmentalists have asked for temporary road closure to avoid squishing the animals

Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

The study estimates B.C. overdose rates would be 2.5 times higher

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Most Read