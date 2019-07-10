VIDEO: ‘One Man Stranger Things’ parody among shows in next Surrey series

Charles Ross in “One Man Stranger Things: A Parody,” which will play Surrey’s Centre Stage theatre on Jan. 9, 2020. (submitted photo)

Subscription tickets have gone on sale for some Surrey Civic Theatres shows next season.

Five series packages are detailed on the city’s website and in mail-outs, including Arts Club, Comedy, Come Dancing Around the World, Film and Coffee Concert.

Surrey Civic Theatres’ entire 2019/20 season will be announced in August, according to publicist Angela Cachay, “but right now we’re launching some of the shows that we’ve packaged into series form.”

The three already-announced Arts Club on Tour theatre shows are Mark Crawford’s Bed & Breakfast, Morris Panych’s The Shoplifters and Ins Choi’s Kim’s Convenience.

The comedy series will feature Charles Ross’ One Man Stranger Things: A Parody and the return of Mike Delamont with his God Is a Scottish Drag Queen 2: The Second Coming, among other shows.

• READ MORE: ‘God is a Scottish Drag Queen’ comedy show playing Surrey has drawn flak elsewhere, from 2017.

An expanded “Come Dancing” series, held at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, includes the band Tiller’s Folly, a “Salsa in Surrey” event featuring La Orquesta Santa Lucia, “Afro-Celtic Funk” ensemble Soulsha and also a Caribbean Night.

The three-film series will feature screenings of Baljit Sangra’s acclaimed Because We Are Girls, plus Birth of a Family and Love, Scott.

• READ MORE: Sisters, sexual abuse and one Surrey family’s bond in new movie ‘Because We Are Girls’

The arts centre’s Coffee Concert series, presented by Surrey-based Bergmann Piano Duo, will feature four shows next season, including a season-launching “Pianopoly,” a “Wintersong: From Franz Schubert to Randy Newman” show, “More With Fewer” with guest violinist Mark Fewer, and a caberet-style “Clarinetastik!” performance with clarinet player Jose Franch-Ballester.

All show dates, venues and subscription-ticket details are posted at surrey.ca/culture-recreation/1688.aspx.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter