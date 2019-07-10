Charles Ross in “One Man Stranger Things: A Parody,” which will play Surrey’s Centre Stage theatre on Jan. 9, 2020. (submitted photo)

VIDEO: ‘One Man Stranger Things’ parody among shows in next Surrey series

Surrey Civic Theatres launches subscription tickets for 2019/20 season

Subscription tickets have gone on sale for some Surrey Civic Theatres shows next season.

Five series packages are detailed on the city’s website and in mail-outs, including Arts Club, Comedy, Come Dancing Around the World, Film and Coffee Concert.

Surrey Civic Theatres’ entire 2019/20 season will be announced in August, according to publicist Angela Cachay, “but right now we’re launching some of the shows that we’ve packaged into series form.”

The three already-announced Arts Club on Tour theatre shows are Mark Crawford’s Bed & Breakfast, Morris Panych’s The Shoplifters and Ins Choi’s Kim’s Convenience.

The comedy series will feature Charles Ross’ One Man Stranger Things: A Parody and the return of Mike Delamont with his God Is a Scottish Drag Queen 2: The Second Coming, among other shows.

• READ MORE: ‘God is a Scottish Drag Queen’ comedy show playing Surrey has drawn flak elsewhere, from 2017.

An expanded “Come Dancing” series, held at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, includes the band Tiller’s Folly, a “Salsa in Surrey” event featuring La Orquesta Santa Lucia, “Afro-Celtic Funk” ensemble Soulsha and also a Caribbean Night.

The three-film series will feature screenings of Baljit Sangra’s acclaimed Because We Are Girls, plus Birth of a Family and Love, Scott.

• READ MORE: Sisters, sexual abuse and one Surrey family’s bond in new movie ‘Because We Are Girls’

The arts centre’s Coffee Concert series, presented by Surrey-based Bergmann Piano Duo, will feature four shows next season, including a season-launching “Pianopoly,” a “Wintersong: From Franz Schubert to Randy Newman” show, “More With Fewer” with guest violinist Mark Fewer, and a caberet-style “Clarinetastik!” performance with clarinet player Jose Franch-Ballester.

All show dates, venues and subscription-ticket details are posted at surrey.ca/culture-recreation/1688.aspx.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
