VIDEO: New ‘Haunted Bog’ thrills kids with animatronic characters at Surrey shopping mall

Entry is free at Guildford Town Centre’s attraction, but donations to Surrey Food Bank are encouraged

Inside “Secrets of the Haunted Bog” at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey. (Submitted photo)

Admission is free at a new family-friendly Halloween attraction at Guildford Town Centre.

Months in the making at the Surrey shopping centre, “Secrets of the Haunted Bog” opened Monday (Oct. 17) and continues until Oct. 31.

The 2,200-square-foot indoor “bog” features a foggy, dimly-lit pathway filled with animatronic characters, in “a world where dangers, scary creatures and more lie in wait of the unsuspecting traveler,” says a post on guildfordtowncentre.com, where tickets can be booked for specific times.

A minute-long video shows the attraction on Treeline Photography & Video’s YouTube channel.

Inside “Secrets of the Haunted Bog” at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey. (Submitted photo)

For entry, donations to Surrey Food Bank are encouraged. Guildford Town Centre will match the donation with $2 per item, for a maximum cash donation of $5,000 to the food bank.

“It’s a new experience, something fun and free to do for people who visit us,” said Kiran Deol, the mall’s marketing manager.

“The first day was a huge success – we were overwhelmed with how great it was received and how much shoppers loved it,” she added. “It takes five minutes to go through the experience, and we can get a lot of people through there. We’re expecting it to be very busy on the weekends.”

Walk-ins are welcome, but visitors are encouraged to pre-book the free tickets online, “ensuring limited capacity and physical distancing to enjoy the most spooktacular experience,” operators say.

The “bog” is recommended for kids five and older, as “little boos and ghouls could be frightened.”

The attraction is located in the mall’s Centre Court area, next to the Lush store, on the first floor near entrance 3, on the east side of Guildford Town Centre.

Visitors can enter for the chance to win a $1,000 Guildford Town Centre gift card.

