Marcos Witt in a music video posted to his Youtube channel.

VIDEO: Musical pastor Marcos Witt to ‘share the word of God’ at Surrey concert hall

Houston-based singer and author has won five Latin Grammy awards

An American pastor and book author with a long list of musical recordings is coming to a Surrey concert hall this month.

Marcos Witt will bring his “Intimo Tour” to Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, July 13, as part of a three-date Canadian trek presented by United For Jesus Ministries International.

The Houston-based Witt “will bring a night of worship and exaltation where he will share the word of God,” according to an event post on the venue website.

Witt has won five Latin Grammy awards – all for Best Christian Album, in years between 2003 and 2012.

He is among the most influential figures in the history of Christianity in Latin America, according to a Spanish-language biography on Witt’s Facebook page, which boasts more than six million followers.

He has released dozens of recordings on his own CanZion label, starting in 1986.

Witt, the son of North American missionaries, was born in Texas and raised in Durango, Mexico. There, he studied music for many years, including opera. By age 16, he had given his life “100 per cent to Jesus Christ,” according to a lengthy interview posted in 2013 to Calvin Institute of Christian Worship’s website.

“I had grown up in church,” Witt says in a Q&A. “My parents were missionaries. But I made a personal decision. I realized that I was idolizing music and that it had become a god in my life. So then, one afternoon, at sixteen and a half, I gave Him my life and all of my music. I consider that the start of my music ministry because that afternoon I said, ‘Lord, I give you my music, so that you will use it as you see fit.’”

For Witt’s concert in Surrey, ticket prices range from $35 (general admission) to $70 (VIP seats). Call 604-507-6355 or visit bellperformingartscentre.com.


