VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez wraps up filming in Smithers

In an Instagram post, the star of The Mother tells her family she is on her way home

Jennifer Lopez has wrapped up her portion of filming in Smithers on the Netflix production The Mother.

In an Instagram video posted last night, the actor, producer, singer and dancer confirmed she is on her way home.

“It’s my last day here shooting on The Mother out in Smithers in the snow, it’s been beautfiul, but tonight I’m on my way home, I’m so excited for thanksgiving,” she said.

Filming of the action/thriller, in which Lopez plays an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter from dangerous assailants, has been ongoing since early November.

The scenes being done in Smithers involve the production’s stunt unit doing snowmobile sequences in various locations including the Opal Mine (between 10 and 11 kilometre markers on McDonell Lake Road, Microwave Ridge (off the Telkwa River Forest Road) and The Prairie (atop Hudson Bay Mountain).

Filming, which is primarily taking place in the Lower Mainland, is scheduled for completion in January with a release date later in the year.

