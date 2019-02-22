Photo: Lauren Collins Gurshan Vening plays the alto sax with the Panorama Ridge Secondary senior jazz band during the 2019 Surrey Schools International Jazz Festival at Sullivan Heights Secondary on Friday, Feb. 22.

VIDEO: Hundreds of students perform at Surrey Schools annual jazz festival

Three day festival at Sullivan Heights Secondary

Hundreds of students filled up Sullivan Heights Secondary Friday (Feb. 22) despite the Pro-D Day in the district.

The school district hosted the 37th-annual Surrey Schools International Jazz Festival Feb. 21-23 at Sullivan Heights Secondary and the Bell Performing Arts Centre.

While there were plenty of Surrey and Lower Mainland school bands participating in the event, some bands made the trek from Vancouver Island and the Okanagan.

The schedule for the three-day event can be found here.


From left: Justin Borkowski and Jeremy Cristiano both play the trumpet with Holy Cross Regional Secondary’s jazz one band during the 2019 Surrey Schools International Jazz Festival at Sullivan Heights Secondary on Friday, Feb. 22. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Vincent Luz plays the tenor saxophone with the Panorama Ridge Secondary senior jazz band during the 2019 Surrey Schools International Jazz Festival at Sullivan Heights Secondary on Friday, Feb. 22. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

