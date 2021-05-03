VIDEO: Harrison Hot Springs students team up with country artist, pay tribute to frontline workers

Harrison country artist Todd Richard adjusts his camera before filming “Green and Blue” as sung by he and the students of Harrison Hot Springs Elementary. (Adam Louis/Observer)Harrison country artist Todd Richard adjusts his camera before filming “Green and Blue” as sung by he and the students of Harrison Hot Springs Elementary. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Todd Richard sings “Green and Blue” as HHSES students get ready to belt out the chorus during the school’s Music Monday on May 3. (Adam Louis/Observer)Todd Richard sings “Green and Blue” as HHSES students get ready to belt out the chorus during the school’s Music Monday on May 3. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Harrison Hot Springs Elementary students give it their all during a chorus of “Green and Blue,” Todd RIchard’s tribute to COVID-19 frontline workers. (Adam Louis/Observer)Harrison Hot Springs Elementary students give it their all during a chorus of “Green and Blue,” Todd RIchard’s tribute to COVID-19 frontline workers. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Harrison Hot Springs Elementary students sing along with Todd Richard on Monday, May 3. The students sang with Richard, paying tribute to COVID-19 frontline workers. (Adam Louis/Observer)Harrison Hot Springs Elementary students sing along with Todd Richard on Monday, May 3. The students sang with Richard, paying tribute to COVID-19 frontline workers. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Students join Harrison country artist Todd Richard in singing “Green and Blue” on Monday, May 3. (Adam Louis/Observer)Students join Harrison country artist Todd Richard in singing “Green and Blue” on Monday, May 3. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Sasquatch makes a guest appearance at Harrison Hot Springs Elementary on Monday, May 3. Music Monday featured a song from Todd Richard, singing his frontline worker tribute “Green and Blue.” (Adam Louis/Observer)Sasquatch makes a guest appearance at Harrison Hot Springs Elementary on Monday, May 3. Music Monday featured a song from Todd Richard, singing his frontline worker tribute “Green and Blue.” (Adam Louis/Observer)

Harrison Hot Springs country artist Todd Richard had some enthusiastic back-up singers in his latest live performance.

In honour of national Music Monday, Richard sang “Green and Blue” along with Harrison Hot Springs Elementary School students as a tribute to frontline workers fighting against the pandemic.

The students rehearsed, memorizing every word before Richard recorded the live performance. Harrison’s own Sasquatch also made a guest appearance, to the delight of the kids.

RELATED: Harrison country artist Todd Richard releases ‘Green and Blue,’ a tribute to frontline workers

Richard has been recording himself singing “Green and Blue” in different locations around Harrison Hot Springs, posting the video every night at 7 p.m., hearkening back to the 7 p.m. nightly applause tribute marking the shift change for hospital workers.

RELATED: Harrison country artist to release new song for healthcare workers

Richard’s video performance with will go up on his social media pages at 7 p.m.

“Green and Blue” was released earlier this spring; the music video, seen 5,100 times as of May 3, was shot at the Willington Care Centre in Burnaby.

