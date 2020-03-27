Image from video.

VIDEO: ‘Hands, washing hands”: Surrey teachers sing ‘Swing Caroline’ with COVID-19 lesson

Staff at Fleetwood Park Secondary are featured in video posted to Youtube on Friday

“Even when apart, Fleetwood is still family.”

So starts a video featuring staff at Surrey’s Fleetwood Park Secondary singing a “quarantine style” version of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

The video was posted to Youtube on Friday (March 27) and tweeted by Amber Forsythe, the school’s athletic director.

“Fleetwood Park Staff know what it means to come together when times are tough. We hope this puts a smile in your day. Stay home & stay safe everyone,” Forsythe wrote.

The song’s reworked lyrics encourage hand washing and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the melodies are a bit out of tune, but the video is done in good fun and offers an important message.

Check it out below.


Surrey's JoJo Mason brings mom along for Saturday song during Diesel Bird Digital Music Festival

