The cast of “FRIENDS! The Musical Parody,” on a tour of B.C. theatres in February 2022, including Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre. (submitted photo)

VIDEO: ‘Friends’ TV show musical coming to Surrey stage in 2022

Booked for the Bell, the musical parody features ‘We’ll Always Be There For You’ and other songs

A musical parody that “lovingly lampoons” the “Friends” television show is coming to Surrey in 2022.

Right Angle Entertainment’s touring show is a “comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s ‘Friends,’ celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.”

Live Nation Entertainment has announced “FRIENDS! The Musical Parody” dates at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 1, 2022, and also Victoria’s Royal Theatre (Feb. 2) and Kelowna Community Theatre (Feb. 3).

Tickets are available on ticketmaster.ca.

(Story continues below show promo video)

The show, recommended for viewers aged 13 and older, was an off-Broadway hit, according to an event advisory.

The plot: “It’s a typical day at New York’s only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear. The musical recreates our favorite moments from all 10 years of ‘Friends’ through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.”

Songs in the musical include “How You Doin’?” (sung by the Joey character), “We Were On A Break!” (Ross), “The Ballad of Fat Monica,” “Could I BE Anymore…In Love with You” (Chandler) and “We’ll Always Be There For You.”

More show info is posted to friendsparodyontour.com.

