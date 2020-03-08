VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Former Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren had a cameo to take some shots at Fox News during a Saturday Night Live appearance this week.

Warren, who dropped out of the race this week, was “interviewed” about her campaign by Kate McKinnon, dressed as Fox News host Laura Ingraham, during the cold open.

McKinnon welcomed Warren as the woman who “savagely murdered Michael Bloomberg on live television.”

Warren told her she was doing “just fine” after dropping out of the race and is spending her time with her dog Bailey, “prank calling big banks, drag racing Subarus.”

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

women in politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Surrey musician’s Hendrix tour connection leads to new song with Joe Satriani

Just Posted

Stories of inspiration shared at International Women’s Day event in White Rock

Afternoon tea was hosted by Surrey MLAs

‘The war against garbage’: Volunteers help with Surrey’s illegal dumping problem

Trash Talk Movement brought together a group of dozen people to clean an area in Whalley

Cloverdale taekwondo instructor feels martial arts can empower people

Karen Bennett believes she can make a difference in people’s lives everyday

VIDEO: Surrey musician’s Hendrix tour connection leads to new song with Joe Satriani

Henri Brown, who is Jimi Hendrix’s first cousin, is featured on ‘Experience Hendrix’ tour

B.C. bakers to compete for $10,000 on the Food Network

Owners of Happycakes, Hey! Cake This! and Shook Up Cakes to compete on “The Big Bake”

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

VIDEO: Giants snag single point in 4-3 OT Loss to Prince George

Giants maintain hold on second place in the B.C. Division

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

At least 57 people in Canada have COVID-19

Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: MMIWG commissioner

A commissioner wonders if Indigenous women feel any safer with threats levelled during recent anti-pipeline protests

VIDEO: One dead, three others injured in early-morning collision in Chilliwack Saturday

Car left road, hit power pole in the single-vehicle collision which happened around 3:30 a.m.

Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito’s LA Galaxy home debut

Vancouver scores in 74th minute for 1-0 victory

From theft to recovery in less than 24 hours; how young racers got their go-karts back

After Thursday theft from Langley Quarter Midget Association track, a social meda ‘blast’ found them

Most Read