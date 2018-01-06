VIDEO: Drone race in Chilliwack kicks off west coast league in new year

Indoor course starts 2018 for B.C.-wide group at Heritage Park

Drone racers from around the region started 2018 with the West Coast Drone Racing League’s Winter Indoor series this weekend at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

For more information about the Chilliwack-based group, visit the league website.

 

Tethered to the camera feed on their drones, competitors immerse themselves in the race through the dizzying view of their high-speed craft.

Chilliwack racer Craig Johnsen with his drone Saturday night at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

