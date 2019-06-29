Eugenia Khramtsova of D-Tension dance crew takes her turn during the three-on-three battle at the first-ever outdoor street dance competition hosted by the City of Surrey and Civic Plaza on Friday, June 28. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

City Centre

VIDEO: Dancers battle it out at Surrey’s first Street Dance Showcase

The city’s ‘grassroots dance community’ was welcome to showcase their skills at Civic Plaza

Surrey’s “grassroots dance community” was invited to showcase their skills at Civic Plaza on Friday (June 28).

The City of Surrey hosted its first outdoor Street Dance Showcase, which was open to youth under the age of 25.

Dancers showed off their breakdance, hip hop, b-boy and b-girl skills during the afternoon event.

A news release from the city said the event happened after “resounding feedback from youth to have an outdoor space to showcase their talent.

READ ALSO: Surrey’s Brotherhood dance crew silences all the ‘haters’ with another Vibe competition win, April 9, 2019

The goal of the showcase, according to the city, is to “support youth in postivie activities and peer-to-peer relationships, which is a priority for the city.”

The Street Dance Showcase included prizes, activities, a DJ and a food truck.

There were three-on-three battles between dance crews, as well as one-on-one battles during the afternoon.

SEE ALSO: Thousands of dancers to take to the Surrey Arts Centre stage, March 30, 2019


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
