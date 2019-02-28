Crews were in Surrey City Centre Thursday (Feb. 28) filming a fiery scene for the CW drama, Supergirl. (Photo: Rick Chapman)

VIDEO: CW’s Supergirl films fiery scene in Surrey City Centre

Crews were shooting a scene on University Drive

Things got a little fiery today in Surrey’s City Centre.

Crews were shooting a scene for the CW show, Supergirl.

In a video posted to the City of Surrey’s Twitter, a motorcyle can be seen driving through flames down University Drive.

According to a filming notice posted to Twitter, crews would be shooting scenes inside Surrey City Hall, on the east side of University Drive and in Surrey Civic Plaza on Thursday, Feb. 28.

The DC Comics-based show also filmed an “explosive” episode in Surrey’s Civic Plaza last fall.

RELATED: Explosions and superheroes at Surrey Civic Plaza for ‘crossover’ TV series shoot, Oct. 24, 2018


