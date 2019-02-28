VIDEO: CW’s Supergirl films fiery scene in Surrey City Centre

Crews were in Surrey City Centre Thursday (Feb. 28) filming a fiery scene for the CW drama, Supergirl. (Photo: Rick Chapman)

Things got a little fiery today in Surrey’s City Centre.

Crews were shooting a scene for the CW show, Supergirl.

In a video posted to the City of Surrey’s Twitter, a motorcyle can be seen driving through flames down University Drive.

#Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) is filming season 4 at Surrey's Civic Plaza today! The set got a little explosive when crews came in the fall. The DC Comics-based TV series was recently renewed for season 5. pic.twitter.com/EkImFy9cJY — City of Surrey (@CityofSurrey) February 28, 2019

According to a filming notice posted to Twitter, crews would be shooting scenes inside Surrey City Hall, on the east side of University Drive and in Surrey Civic Plaza on Thursday, Feb. 28.

The DC Comics-based show also filmed an “explosive” episode in Surrey’s Civic Plaza last fall.

