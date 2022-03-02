VIDEO: Comic Strippers plan return to Surrey with ‘sexylarious’ show this spring

Also on Bell theatre calendar is a concert celebrating the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber

The Comic Strippers improv-comedy troupe will tour B.C. this spring, with a stop at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on May 6. (Photo: thecomicstrippers.com)

The Comic Strippers are back on tour that includes a Surrey date this spring.

The improv-comedy guys are booked at Bell Performing Arts Centre on the night of Friday, May 6, for a “sexylarious” male-stripper parody show promising “no extreme nudity, just extreme hilarity.”

These guys try to be sexy, it just comes out funny, explains a post on thecomicstrippers.com. “Constantly grooving and gyrating in between scenes, they banter with the crowd and perform their hilarious twist on improv sketches. They sing, they “dance”. These guys are oiled up and ready to make you laugh.”

Veterans of Vancouver TheatreSports League, the performers play characters all named Chip – Chip Rock, Chip Dip, Chip Otle and Chip Sahoy, among others.

To date, the Comic Strippers have performed at Surrey’s Bell theatre a few times. “Surrey is a fun place to play,” the troupe’s Ken Lawson said in 2018, following a landmark performance there.

Also this spring, the Sullivan-area theatre will also be a stage for “Music of the Night,” an April 30 concert featuring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, in celebration of the composer’s 75th birthday in 2023.

The touring show, presented by Sound the Alarm: Music/Theatre and produced by Alan Corbishley, will feature some of Webber’s “most iconic pieces of musical theatre ever written” performed by “a professional cast of musical theatre aficionados.” Promised are songs from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Boulevard and more. Details are posted to musicofthenight.live.

Meantime, March 31 is the deadline for entries in the new Bell Performing Arts Centre Community Program, a chance for local organizations to score free rent of the theatre – for a play, music showcase, speaker series or fundraising gala.

Eligible organizations are encouraged to apply for one of three awards, which include a one-day free rental of the venue (up to eight hours), box office services, as well as up to four technicians to work the event. The organizations selected will be announced in April and will be provided the opportunity to book the venue from July to December 2022. The application can be found on bellperformingartscentre.sd36.bc.ca.

The theatre website also highlights coming events, including a show by American comedian Maz Jobrani (March 24), a Legends Show of tribute artists (March 18) and a concert by the band Home Free (May 7).



