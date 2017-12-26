The Cloverdale Arena was packed shortly after it opened its doors on Boxing Day. (Sam Anderson)

VIDEO: Cloverdale flocks to Winter Ice Palace for holiday fun

Cloverdale Arena’s 20th-annual Winter Ice Palace is as popular as ever

Cloverdale Arena has transformed into a winter wonderland for its 20th-annual Winter Ice Palace.

The palace is a family friendly open skate in an arena glowing with holiday lights. It runs until Jan. 7, including New Year’s Day.

  • Dec. 26, 2:45 – 6:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 27 – 30, 12 – 8 p.m.
  • Dec. 31, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 1, 12 – 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 2 – 6, 12 – 8 p.m.
  • Jan. 7, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Admission is $4.50 per person, skate rentals are an additional $3.25, and helmet rentals are $1.75. Community members with City of Surrey Recreation Passes receive free admission.

The Cloverdale Arena is located at 6090 176 Street, on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. For more information, call 604-502-6410 or visit www.surrey.ca/culture-recreation.






