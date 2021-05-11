Michael Bublé in video posted to Arts Club Theatre Company’s Youtube channel.

Michael Bublé in video posted to Arts Club Theatre Company’s Youtube channel.

THEATRE

VIDEO: Arts Club alum Michael Bublé backs theatre company’s re-opening campaign

Pandemic has caused 15 months of suspended operations for Arts Club, founded in 1964

Two-plus decades after he performed at Surrey Arts Centre and other local stages with Arts Club Theatre Company, Michael Bublé has stepped up to help the company’s re-opening campaign.

The Burnaby-raised superstar singer has created a personal video to encourage donations to the Arts Club’s “pivotal” fundraising campaign, on now to July 31. Proceeds will support the re-opening of the company’s three venues.

“The Arts Club theatre will always hold a special place in my heart,” Bublé says in the minute-long video, posted to the company’s Youtube channel.

“Without places like the Arts Club, there wouldn’t be close to as many opportunities for Canadian artists to learn and work and grow.”

A donation-matching campaign involves a $100,000 pledge from Longhedge Foundation, with details posted to secure.artsclub.com/donate.

After 15 months of suspended operations, the Arts Club is turning to the community for help as it emerges from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the initial ban on public gatherings, 24 productions have been cancelled and, as a result, the Arts Club has laid off and cancelled contracts for over 660 artists and staff,” says a news release about the fundraising campaign. “The company has lost more than $13 million in ticket revenue.”

Founded in 1964, the Arts Club produced one-person shows last fall at its Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre and offered digital streaming, but all three of its venues now remain dark. Also on hold are touring productions, including the series that plays Surrey Arts Centre annually.

Back in 1998, Bublé starred in the Arts Club’s production of Dean Regan’s Swing! musical, the inaugural production at the refurbished Stanley Theatre in Vancouver.

Also that year, the original production of “Red Rock Diner” starred Bublé when the show toured to Surrey Arts Centre and other local stages. “I remember him well in that original production, and he was great,” Red Robinson said in 2015, about the show based on his adventures as a rock ‘n’ roll DJ.

Said Ashlie Corcoran, the Arts Club’s White Rock-raised artistic director: “We are very grateful that Michael is amplifying our message during this difficult time—a time when we’ve felt so buoyed by the support of our community. We look forward to welcoming theatre lovers in person and flourishing again.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Live theatre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lloyd Price, singer and early rock influence, dies at 88

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP photo
Police seize loaded gun after car speeds off in Newton

A man and woman were arrested Thursday in an underground parking lot in the 8200-block of Scott Road

Michael Bublé in video posted to Arts Club Theatre Company’s Youtube channel.
VIDEO: Arts Club alum Michael Bublé backs theatre company’s re-opening campaign

Pandemic has caused 15 months of suspended operations for Arts Club, founded in 1964

Clover Lanes is seen on May 7, a few days after the building was sold and the 72-year-old business was closed for good. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
End of an era: Clover Lanes closes for good

Building had been up for sale for more than a year

Linda Annis, Aug. 12, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Council sinks Annis’s call for independent auditor general for Surrey

‘Surrey taxpayers deserve the best possible oversight of the tax dollars they send to city hall,’ Surrey councillor argued

Maintaining a routine can help to normalize your day-to-day during social distancing amidst COVID-19. (Corey Bullock file)
Group offering support to Surrey, White Rock residents who are dealing with anxiety

Recovery International hosts virtual meetings every Thursday

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

Football player Christian Covington in photo posted to twitter.com/Chargers.
Surrey-raised NFLer Covington charged up to join Los Angeles team

Christian Covington, son of CFL Hall-of-Famer Grover Covington, grew up in the Sullivan Heights area

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to provide three days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay)
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

College says doctors have a higher level of responsibility to not spread incorrect information

Kelowna resident Sally Wallick helped rescue a kayaker in distress a week and a half ago. (Sally Wallick/Contributed)
VIDEO: Kelowna woman rescues capsized kayaker in Okanagan Lake

Sally Wallick is asking people to be prepared for the cold water and unpredictable winds

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald pauses while speaking during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, May 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘We will do everything we can,’ B.C. police say to reassure public amid gang violence

Active officers in the Lower Mainland, including those from the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team, are being recruited to an ‘inactive potential future police service’

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
All of B.C. will eventually ease out of COVID-19 restrictions at same time: Henry

People who have received two doses of a vaccine can’t yet return to post-pandemic activities with each other, she says

Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp (9) and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) watch an incoming shot during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
‘Very jealous’: Canadian teams can’t take advantage of NHL’s relaxed COVID-19 rules

League eased some tight COVID-19 health and safety protocols over the weekend for fully vaccinated clubs

Most Read