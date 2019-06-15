Jaz Dhami performs ar 5X Festival at Central City plaza on June 15, 2019. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

VIDEO: 5X Festival takes over Surrey’s Central City plaza

Second annual event draws thousands of people throughout the day

Thousands of people filled Central City plaza Saturday (June 15) for the second annual 5X Festival Block Party.

5X Festival executive director Taryn Nayar said between 5,000 and 7,000 people were expected to show up throughout the day.

“If you look around, you can see we’ve got a lot of people out. People are excited,” Nayar told the Now-Leader during the festival.

“I mean last year was dope,” he said. “I think this year what I’m excited about is people showed up earlier in the day than last year. I feel like we’re growing, which is really exciting.”

READ ALSO: Sidhu Moose Wala pulled from Surrey 5X Festival lineup due to safety concerns, June 11, 2019

5X Block Party included performances from Mickey Singh, Raja Kumari, Jaz Dhami, Intense and Decibel Entertainment.

Artist Sidhu Moose Wala was pulled from the lineup last minute, due to safety concerns from the Surrey RCMP.

“Although we disagree, we have removed him from the lineup in order to proceed with the festival,” 5X Festival said in a statement following the decision.


