The rock duo A Family Curse features 54-40 singer Neil Osborne, right, and his daughter, Kandle.

The rock duo A Family Curse features 54-40 singer Neil Osborne, right, and his daughter, Kandle.

MUSIC

VIDEO: 54-40 singer Osborne and daughter debut rock duo A Family Curse with ‘Cemetery Blues’

The sound: ‘Diving into a fantasy world of Americana and fuzz-driven blues rock,’ Kandle says

54-40 singer Neil Osborne and daughter Kandle have created A Family Curse, a new rock duo.

Their self-titled debut album is set for release July 27, and a video for the song “Cemetery Blues” debuted on Wednesday morning, June 1.

A tour of some Ontario cities starts June 10 at Toronto’s El Mocambo club.

Kandle describes the duo’s sound as “diving into a fantasy world of Americana and fuzz-driven blues rock,” with the added imagery of a father-daughter duo taking listeners “on a journey from robbing banks to getting stranded in the desert and catching fire.”

Raised in Tsawwassen, Osborne co-founded 54-40 in 1980 with bassist Brad Merritt, and the alt-rock band continues to record and tour.

Osborne’s A Family Curse collaboration with Kandle began a few years ago when Neil and fellow songwriter Danny Michel recorded music with melodies and lyrics from Kandle. The songs sad idle for a time before Osborne rediscovered them, and Kandle went to work on additional lyrics.

What emerged was a DIY album where the two played and recorded everything at home, according to a news release on indoorrecess.com.

“I gave Kiz (Kandle) a nice chord progression with just three major chords. Just three. C, G and F,” Neil said about the song “Cemetery Blues.”

Michel and Neil then “whipped up a drum, bass, piano and guitar track. I told Kiz, ‘Now sing something nice, you know, happy like,’ and she comes up with Cemetery Blues.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Music

Previous story
Canadian debut of ‘Beyond King Tut’ coming to Vancouver in another ‘immersive experience’
Next story
Vancouver Art Gallery soon free for those 18 and under thanks to $1M donation

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum delivering his 2022 State of the City address on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey mayor says you need to have a ‘thick skin’ to be in politics

Surrey-based Aequitas Singers will perform a “Finding Colours in the Grey” concert Saturday, June 18 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall. The choir rehearses Tuesday evenings at David Brankin Elementary in Whalley. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
‘Finding Colours in the Grey’ concert amplifies Surrey’s Aequitas Singers following Zoom adventures

Hamed Almeshkhas talks to a Surrey Mountie at the Asphalt Angels Charity Car Show May 28. The RCMP came out to support the charity event which was put on by RCS Autohaus, a car rally club. All funds raised went to support Cloverdale’s Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank. (Photo submitted: Cloverdale Community Kitchen)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen hosts car show

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar