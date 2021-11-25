Members of the Versatiles are seen in this promotional photo. From left: Geri Watton, Grace Johnson, Rose Lussier, and Peter Dobson (seated). (Photo submitted: Susie Francis)

Members of the Versatiles are seen in this promotional photo. From left: Geri Watton, Grace Johnson, Rose Lussier, and Peter Dobson (seated). (Photo submitted: Susie Francis)

Versatiles to play Christmas show in Cloverdale

Cloverdale Legion to host ‘Sing, Laugh, and be Merry with the Versatiles’

The Versatiles are back.

The seniors’ entertainment troupe will play a special Christmas show called, “Sing, Laugh, and be Merry with the Versatiles” at the Cloverdale Legion Wed., Dec. 8.

“It’s a Yuletide memory for seniors and their friends,” said Versatiles leader Susie Francis. “Anyone that comes better be ready for a sing-along.”

Francis said the show, which starts at 1 p.m., will be funny and entertaining. She also said the Legion will be making a special menu for the show.

“Chef Mario will be cooking up a surprise menu,” added Francis.

She said fan-favourite Elvis has returned to the Versatiles and will perform during the show.

“He’s an old, skinny Elvis, but he’s very good and very popular.”

Entrance to the show is by donation.

The Cloverdale Legion is located at 17567 57 Avenue.


