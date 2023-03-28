The I Love The 90s Tour returns to Abbotsford on June 16. (Abbotsford Centre photo)

Vanilla Ice headlines Abbotsford return of I Love the 90s tour

Ice, Rob Base, Young MC and C+C Music Factory coming to Abbotsford Centre on June 16

Some of the most memorable names from the 1990s in rap, hip hop and R&B are coming to Abbotsford later this year.

The I Love The 90s Tour returns to the Abbotsford Centre on June 16 and features Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC and C+C Music Factory.

This will be the third time that Vanilla Ice has performed in Abbotsford as part of the tour. He last performed in 2017 and also appeared at the event locally in 2016.

Ice skyrocketed to fame in the early-90s with the hit single Ice Ice Baby. He was nominated for a Grammy in 1991 for best rap solo performance of that song and also won two American Music Awards that year.

He has released six studio albums and has since appeared on TV shows such as The Surreal Life and Dancing with the Stars and movies like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze.

Base and DJ E-Z Rock released the certified platinum single It Takes Two in 1988. Base went on to release two more albums after that debut, but was unable to match that early success.

Young MC is best known for the 1989 hit single Bust A Move. He’s gone on to release a total of eight albums and also appeared on the TV show Celebrity Fit Club.

C+C Music Factory had a handful of hit singles, including Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) and Things That Make You Go Hmmm. The group won a total of 35 music industry awards, including five Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and two MTV Video Music Awards.

The band formed in 1989 and stopped recording in 1996, but original member Freedom Williams acquired the name’s trademark rights in 2003 and still tours under the name.

The tour last stopped in Abbotsford in the summer of 2017, which saw TLC, Naughty by Nature Montell Jordan, Biz Markie and C&C Music Factory perform. A version of the tour also stopped in Abbotsford in April that year, which saw Vanilla Ice.

