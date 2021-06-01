Vancouver’s Playland at the PNE set to reopen June 11

Physical distancing and masks will be required at all times on rides, during gameplay and while in lines

People wear face masks while riding the wooden roller coaster at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Although its reopening was delayed by nearly a month, Playland is set to welcome visitors to the Pacific National Exhibition grounds for summer.

Vancouver’s amusement park announced Tuesday (June 1) its plan to reopen, having been given approval from health authorities as B.C.’s restart gets underway.

Starting June 11, guests will be able to enjoy the 111-year-old attraction’s colourful rides and fanfare once again – after more than 8 months of Playland’s doors being closed.

Equipped with new health and safety measures, fewer people will be allowed on the PNE grounds at one time, to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Physical distancing and masks will be required at all times on rides, during gameplay and while waiting in queue lines. Staff will also be carrying out enhanced cleaning and sanitization.

This season, compared to last, will see an expanded selection of PNE rides including the Enterprise, Scrambler and Hell’s Gate.

Food will still be available on-site with cashless purchasing options for snacks such as burgers, mini donuts and cotton candy.

British Columbians are discouraged from travelling outside of their local health authority to visit the theme park.

Tickets are now available for time slots Friday from 6 to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until September 12.



