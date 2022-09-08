Vancouver rockers line up to play drummer’s ‘F**K Cancer’ concert at Coquitlam casino

With help of Rocket Norton and friends, the Oct. 1 show will raise money for BC Cancer Foundation

Drummer Rocket Norton in the T-shirt that sparked the idea for a benefit concert. (Submitted photo: Quinn Bender)

Members of some popular ’70s-era Canadian bands will unite for a “F**K Cancer” concert in Coquitlam next month.

Money raised for the Oct. 1 show at Hard Rock Casino will go to BC Cancer Foundation, with members of Loverboy, Trooper, Chilliwack, Streetheart and other bands hitting the stage.

The musicians are performing to back the concert-planning efforts of Rocket Norton, Prism’s original drummer, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021.

During treatment, pal Bruce Allen gave Norton a T-shirt with bold, block letters on it saying F**K CANCER. “Rocket read it as a battle cry,” a concert advisory says. “His fellow musicians heard the call, and that’s how it all began.”

Tickets sold on fcancerconcert.ca range from $100 to $200.

Norton says it’s been a tough time for him and his family, and he’s glad to see the benefit concert happen.

“I can’t thank my friends in the music industry enough for helping provide a platform where we and music fans can come together, raise money for cancer research, and collectively say F**k You to Cancer.”

Norton drummed for the JUNO Award-winning PRiSM, Rocket Norton Band, The Seeds of Time, The Experimental Warrior, Revolver: The World’s Best Beatles Band, The Rhythm & Blues Explosion and Tangerine. He also led the house band, Rocky & The Jets, on CKVU-TV’s “Vancouver” show for several years.

So far, the list of musicians performing at the “F**K Cancer” concert include Mike Reno and Paul Dean of Loverboy, Bill Henderson of Chilliwack, members of Powder Blues Band, John Cody of Lee Aaron’s band, David Steele and Doni Underhill of Trooper fame, Streetheart’s Jeff Neill and Paul McNair, Nick Gilder, Bernie Aubin of The Headpins, Ray Ayotte, Ab Bryant, John Hall, Al Harlow, Darcy Deutsch, Cathy St. Germaine, Joanie Bye, Gord Maxwell and others.



