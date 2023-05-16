Vancouver pop choir to headline free concert at Delta’s Genesis Theatre

Event to thank volunteers, clients, staff and community members for their support over the past year

Genesis Theatre presents a special musical event on Tuesday, June 6 at 7:00 p.m. to celebrate the support of its volunteers, clients, colleagues, and local community over the past year. Headlining the show will be Vancouver’s premier pop choir, Top Line Vocal Collective (pictured). (submitted photo)

The Genesis Theatre is hosting a free family-friendly concert next month to celebrate the support of its volunteers, clients, colleagues and the local community over the past year.

Headlining the show on Tuesday, June 6 is the Top Line Vocal Collective, billed as Vancouver’s premier pop choir.

Founded in 2013, TLVC is a choral ensemble built on the foundation of harmony, rhythm and fun, according to an event press release. They perform a blend of pop, R&B, rock, reggae and soul hits spanning several decades.

The program will open with performances by Delta Secondary students and alumni, including flute duo Spencer Leong Cowie and Christy Hung, soloist Jackson Martin, musical duo Ann Matterson and Julian Neufeld, and an ensemble medley from the cast of this year’s DSS Theatre Company production of Footloose.

Tickets are free but as space is limited in the 400-seat performing arts facility operated by Delta School District, those wishing to attend are encouraged to reserve their tickets online at genesis-theatre.tickit.ca.

The Genesis Theatre is located at 5005 45th Ave. in Ladner, adjacent to Delta Secondary School.

