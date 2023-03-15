The long-running Vancouver Folk Festival is back for another year, less than two months after funding issues threatened to permanently cancel the event. Festivalgoers are seen on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The long-running Vancouver Folk Festival is back for another year, less than two months after funding issues threatened to permanently cancel the event. Festivalgoers are seen on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Vancouver Folk Festival revival is music to the ears of B.C.’s dedicated fans

Since demise was announced in January, substantial funding pledged, many volunteers stepped up

The long-running Vancouver Folk Festival is back for another year, less than two months after funding issues threatened to permanently cancel the event.

A statement on the festival’s website says it will be held July 14 to 16 at its usual location in Vancouver’s Jericho Beach Park.

Last year’s scaled back festival will be used as a template to plan this year’s program, with fewer stages and amenities than were offered before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directors of the 45-year-old festival announced plans in January to dissolve the society and cancel the show, saying soaring expenses and a lack of funds made it “untenable.”

Since then, the statement says new, substantial funding has been pledged and many volunteers have stepped up to organize and launch a revival.

The provincial government created a $30 million fund in February to support B.C.’s festivals and fairs.

When organizers announced the expected cancellation of the Folk Fest, they estimated $500,000 would be needed, just to cover 2023 expenses.

The society’s latest statement says other B.C. festivals have offered to help book acts and the folk festival’s new, larger board of directors brings “experience, passion, and commitment” and understands the “tremendous task” ahead.

“With hard work, the financial picture is more secure and, with other individuals stepping up to support the festival now, we will make it happen,” says the statement.

RELATED: Short $500K, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival calls it quits, possibly forever

music festivals

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Delta actor in upcoming production of ‘You Can’t Take It With You’

Just Posted

Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Surrey to get $11.4M from feds for ‘deeply, deeply’ affordable homes

White Rock homeowners have discovered they are on the hook for 20% of the damage repair bill (revised down from 30%, but still an amount more than $5,000) after a car crashed into their Thrift Avenue building on Dec. 3. (submitted photo)
Homeowners on the hook for thousands after car crashes into White Rock condo

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Two people have died in a house fire in North Vancouver. A statement from North Vancouver RCMP says the blaze engulfed the single family home at about 3 a.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
UPDATE: Missing senior man found safe in Surrey

Cpl. John Stables is looking out for distracted drivers during “Operation Hang Up” at 152 Street and Highway 10 on March 9, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Police are sending incorrect messaging of law, lawyer says

Pop-up banner image