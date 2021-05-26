Upcoming Surrey Arts Centre arts exhibit showcases latest work

Karen Kroeker’s “A Vision” was first place winner in the Sculptures and Fibre Art category of last year’s Arts 2020 competition hosted by the Arts Council of Surrey. (submitted photo)

More than 50 different art works will be on display at Surrey Arts Centre this summer as the latest edition of Surrey Arts Council’s annual juried show – Arts 2021 – runs from June 5 until Aug. 28.

Juried by well-known South Surrey artist Cora Li-Leger, KPU fine arts instructor Liz Toohey-Wiese and Surrey Art Gallery staff member Lindsay McArthur, the show will include everything from paintings, drawings and sculptures to textile and digital art.

For visitors, it’s an enjoyable way to track what emerging and established artists in the community are creating, as well as the techniques and styles they are choosing to express their ideas.

The jury will nominate works to receive first, second, third, and honourable mention awards across several categories, on the basis of technical skill, innovative thinking, and strength in addressing the theme.

Categories for awards in Arts 2021 include painting; drawing; mixed media; printmaking on paper; sculpture and fibre art; photography; and also digital, performative, and new media art.

In addition, visitors will also be invited to vote for a people’s choice award, to be announced at the end of the exhibit.

To pre-book an exhibition visit, under pandemic-distancing protocols, email artgallery@surrey.ca or call 604-501-5566 (extension 1).

Surrey Arts Centre is located at 13750 88 Ave.



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentCoronavirusCultureSurrey