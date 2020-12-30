Ravi Jain and his mother, Asha Jain, star in “A Brimful of Asha,” recorded in Toronto for Surrey’s latest Digital Stage presentation, starting Jan. 15. (submitted photo)

Ravi Jain and his mother, Asha Jain, star in “A Brimful of Asha,” recorded in Toronto for Surrey’s latest Digital Stage presentation, starting Jan. 15. (submitted photo)

THEATRE

Up next on Surrey’s Digital Stage, a mother-son show about arranged marriage

Ravi Jain’s ‘A Brimful of Asha’ can be viewed online starting Jan. 15

An acclaimed family comedy-drama from Toronto in up next in Surrey Civic Theatres’ Digital Stage shows.

Why Not Theatre’s production of “A Brimful of Asha” can be viewed online for a “pay what you can” price, with $15 suggested. The 7 p.m. performance on opening night, Friday, Jan. 15, includes a post-show chat with writer/actor Ravi Jain, who co-stars with his mother, Asha Jain.

It’s the latest virtual event in Surrey’s Digital Stage series, a pandemic-era initiative designed “to help people staying home connect with the performing arts.”

The play, recorded at Soulpepper Theatre in Toronto, can be viewed online from Jan. 15 to 31 on Vimeo.

“A Brimful of Asha” is billed as “a hilarious, awkward, and true story of generation and culture clash.”

When Ravi took a trip to India, his parents decided that would be the perfect time to introduce him to potential brides. Ravi is not sold on the idea of getting married — at least not yet — but Asha fears that time is running out.

Ravi Jain says the play came about in an organic way after he told friends the story of how his parents tried to arrange his marriage. Because of the way people responded, he thought he should make a show about it.

“I told my Mum, ‘I’m going to make a show about what a terrible mother you are,’ and she said, ‘You’re an idiot, because if I was on stage telling the story, people would see what a terrible son you are and they would side with me.’ So, I said OK, let’s try and do that.”

(Story continues below trailer)

A Brimful of Asha – Trailer NYC Debut July 2017! from Why Not Theatre on Vimeo.

Ravi said working on a play with his mother was a surprisingly easy and natural process. They built the show through improvisation, and he says they had a good time creating it together.

“My Mum took to being on stage like a fish to water,” said Ravi, “which was interesting, because she is a very shy person. I think because she’s telling a true story and it’s her story it was easy for her. My Mom’s magic is to make audiences feel like they are hearing that story for the first time.”

Since its debut nine years ago, “A Brimful of Asha” has sold-out several runs in Toronto and played across Canada. The play has also been performed internationally, in London, South Carolina and New York.

Ravi, who believes that the primary function of theatre is to connect people from different countries and cultures, said he’s thrilled the show is being presented by Surrey Civic Theatres as its first Digital Stage show of 2021.

“I hope people have a good time and have a good laugh watching the show,” he says. “What has been interesting is that people come up to me after the show and say things like, ‘When I was your age I agreed with you, and now that I’m older I agree with your Mom.’ It really does appeal to so many people and I think that’s because the show feels like family.”

Looking ahead, Surrey’s next Digital Stage shows are Krystle Dos Santos’ BLOOM|BURN album showcase (starting Jan. 29) and “Fifty Shades of Vinyl: A Canadian Parody” (HappySad Theatre’s “loving tribute to Stuart McLean with a saucy twist,” starting Feb. 12). For more details visit surrey.ca/theatres.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Live theatre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
YEAR IN REVIEW: Surrey people who entertained us in 2020 (and Jim Carrey too)

Just Posted

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

tease
Up next on Surrey’s Digital Stage, a mother-son show about arranged marriage

Ravi Jain’s ‘A Brimful of Asha’ can be viewed online starting Jan. 15

Elizabeth Warttig, who used to manage the White Birch, a rental building at 1475 Fir St. which is slated for redevelopment, says there is an atmosphere of fear in the building as elderly tenants are feeling pressured to find new accommodation and move during a pandemic. (Alex Browne photo)
Tenants of White Rock building feel pressured to make way for redevelopment

Rental housing proposal impacting quality of life at existing building, residents claim

Delta police are looking for a white cargo van seen in the area of a suspicious fire that broke out Sunday night (Dec. 27) at a Ladner strip mall, significantly damaging the Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, among other businesses. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police looking for owner of van seen near suspicious fire

Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop was ‘significantly impacted’ by the blaze on Dec. 27

Surrey RCMP (file photo)
One arrested after alleged road-rage incident on Christmas Day in South Surrey

Arrest made after one driver refuses to provide breath sample: RCMP

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang onto silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Here are the top worst 911 calls of 2020, and who you should call instead

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians are feeling more grateful for what they have in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Poll suggests pandemic made some Canadians more grateful for what they have

Younger respondents in the survey more often cited spending more time with immediate family

Construction of mixed residential and commercial development, Victoria B.C., May 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. skilled trade shortage continues in COVID-19 work slump

Interior, North, Island contractors look for busier 2021

A sign showing an avalanche hazard warning of “considerable” is seen at a parking lot near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Saturday January 30, 2016. Two men have died in an avalanche north of Whistler, British Columbia. A statement from RCMP says the victims were snow biking when they were reported missing late Monday near Goat Peak, a popular backcountry destination outside Pemberton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two die in B.C. avalanche as forecasters warn of ‘complex,’ ‘weak’ snowpack

Avalanche Canada says complex snowpack with weak layers has created potential for human-caused avalanches

Most Read