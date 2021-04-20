Sue Blyth Hall talks about “Dyslexia: Enable the Learning Difference” during Surrey’s TEDxBearCreekPark event on March 27, in video posted to youtube.com.

Sue Blyth Hall talks about “Dyslexia: Enable the Learning Difference” during Surrey’s TEDxBearCreekPark event on March 27, in video posted to youtube.com.

‘Unparalleled success’: Surrey TEDx talk draws online audience from 30 countries

The 2021 event culminated after months of planning and production, curator Alan Warburton says

Surrey’s TEDxBearCreekPark attracted more than 3,000 viewers from around the world on March 27.

Video of this year’s virtual event is now posted to YouTube, with clips of the dozen guest speakers talking about a variety of subjects.

“This year’s Surrey-based TEDx event was an unparalleled success,” said Alan Warburton, event licensee and curator.

COVID restrictions prevented an in-person audience from gathering, so free online access was offered.

“A worldwide audience spanning 30 countries enjoyed a full range of stimulating ideas, excitement, and entertainment,” said Warburton, a retired school principal who lives in the Ocean Park area.

• RELATED STORY, from Feb. 26: Surrey TEDx talks move online with ‘fast-paced’ event that’s free to watch.

The three-hour morning broadcast featured 12 talks, four musical interludes, a video introducing the City of Surrey to the audience and prize draws from local businesses worth $1,000.

Warburton said the virtual event “wasn’t our first choice, but it pushed us to be more creative and inventive. And to avoid that Zoomed-out feeling we’re all experiencing, we kept the event fun, fast-paced and full of learning. The response was overwhelmingly positive. I am so proud of all of our speakers and our volunteer teams.”

He said the 2021 event culminated after months of planning and production. The process began last June with the hunt for outstanding ideas and speakers. More than 90 potential speakers engaged with TEDxBearCreekPark, Warburton said, and by the end of 2020, the final list of speakers was narrowed to 12. Then began an “intensive preparation period,” he noted.

(Story continues below)

homelessphoto

PICTURED: Alan Warburton, TEDxBearCreekPark event licensee and curator. (file photo)

The 2020 TEDxBearCreekPark attracted close to 900 people Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre, prior to the pandemic.

“It’s our plan to return to the Bell (theatre) in 2022, bigger and better than ever,” Warburton said in a post-event news release. “In fact, we’ve already started.”

Event details are posted to tedxbearcreekpark.ca.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Here are the food trucks coming to Cloverdale for a drive-thru festival this weekend

Just Posted

Welcome to your park sign marks the spot where 84th Avenue will continue east from King George Boulevard to 140th Street as part of a $13 million road project. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Road Rage: opposition mounts anew to Surrey’s plan for 84 Ave. south of Bear Creek Park

Same place, same project, same fight as Surrey prepares once again to connect 84th Avenue between King George and 140th Street in Newton

The Surrey Board of Trade has launched a new ‘Say Yes to the Vaccine’ campaign. (File photo)
Surrey Board of Trade launches campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccination

Vaccinations are the only solution to re-opening the econony, says board

The volume of visitors to White Rock’s Marine Drive over the weekend has led council to consider special measures this week. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock council rejects resident-only parking for waterfront

Other health and safety measures to be considered in a special meeting Wednesday

South Surrey’s Paul Cottrell, who works with the DFO, tows a grey whale out of Semiahmoo Bay Sunday. (Contributed photo)
Dead whale floating near White Rock towed to shore for necropsy

Animal has been dead since at least April 15

Vehicles line up for the Greater Vancouver Drive-Thru Food Truck Festival at the Chilliwack Coliseum parking lot on March 27. The touring event comes to Cloverdale this weekend, April 24-25 (Photo: Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)
Here are the food trucks coming to Cloverdale for a drive-thru festival this weekend

Nine trucks will be parked Saturday, nine Sunday during event at fairgrounds

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

Westbound Highway 1 traffic near Herrling Island is backed up a long way following a vehicle incident. (Photo/Trish Dunbar)
Pedestrian killed in crash near Agassiz

Woman in her 50s struck by moving van

FILE – Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7 p.m.-tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. nurses issue plea for all to follow health orders as hospitalizations spike

Nurses worried about strain COVID-19 is having on hospital capacity, care

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. The University of Victoria says Williams has resigned effective immediately. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
University of Victoria women’s rowing coach resigns by mutual agreement

Lawsuit filed last summer accused Barney Williams of verbal abuse

FILE – A B.C. Ferry is seen arriving at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver on March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
‘Can’t afford to lose another summer’: B.C. tourism group supports COVID travel rules

Details of new measures expected to be released Friday

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark. (Black Press Media files)
Former B.C. premier to testify at money laundering hearing today

Attorney General David Eby has been added to the witness list as well

Selina Robinson is shown in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday November 17, 2017. British Columbia’s finance minister says her professional training as a family therapist helped her develop the New Democrat government’s first budget during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she will table Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to table budget that’s expected to deal with COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Robinson released a fiscal update last December that said the impact of the pandemic on B.C.’s economy was uncertain

Firefighters were called to a battle a massive blaze at a condo building under construction at 208th and 80th Avenue on Monday night (April 19, 2021) around 10 p.m. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
UPDATE: ‘It’s far from over,’ Langley firefighters continue to battle massive condo fire

This is a developing story

Most Read