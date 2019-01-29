The Vancouver Art Gallery is pictured in June 2014. (kay yamagishi/Flickr)

Union issues 72-hour strike notice to Vancouver Art Gallery

Discussions include cuts to sick leave, scheduling changes

Union staff served 72-hour strike notice to the Vancouver Art Gallery on Monday, on behalf of the more than 200 workers.

A release tweeted at the gallery by Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 15 said the notice is in response to gallery managers’ refusal to move from “significant concession demands,” such as cuts to sick leave and “major changes” to scheduling.

“After months of bargaining, gallery managers continue to pursue major concessions, and two-tier working conditions and scheduling models,” said CUPE 15 president Warren Williams.

“The VAG’s business managers have rejected a number of reasonable counter-proposals, and this has left us with no choice but to move forward with job action.”

The union also says VAG workers lag behind other gallery workers in Canada in terms of compensation.

“Attempting to cut workers’ sick leave entitlements is the kind of behaviour we expect from the most regressive of employers, not the Vancouver Art Gallery,” said Williams. “Patrons, supporters, and donors all expect the VAG to maintain high standards in its operations, including fair treatment of its workers.”

A statement from art gallery spokeswoman Johanie Marcoux said the gallery continues to engage in a “collaborative and respectful” bargaining process with CUPE 15 as both sides work toward a new agreement.

According to the union, the last contract between the parties expired in July 2017, and the two sides have been bargaining for more than eight months.

The parties were scheduled to meet again on Jan. 29 and 30. The union will be in a legal strike position as of Jan. 31.

Gallery officials said the space will remain open in the event of a strike.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Dance, song, laughter as Surrey welcomes Year of the Pig
Next story
New music festival to launch this summer in Squamish

Just Posted

Saddling up along-side the ‘big boys’ – Langley curling champs offer mentorship

An 11-year-old aspiring curler got to spend time shadowing Team BC at the junior nationals.

White Rock man charged with breaching Securities Commission order

Richard Gozdek previously admitted to illegally selling securities

Police release sketch of suspect in alleged assault near Surrey park

Surrey RCMP say the investigation is ongoing

Purple-adorned players to remember Surrey basketball star at Tessa’s Tournament

Fleetwood’s Holy Cross and others school gyms will host 44 teams this weekend

U.S. homicide suspect arrested at White Rock hospital

Surrey RCMP capture man wanted in connection with reported shooting south of the border

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

First-degree murder charge laid in Vancouver man’s shooting death

A 69-year-old man is the victim of the city’s second homicide of 2019

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

New Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station to open this weekend

The station now has a new platform, walkway and parkade for bikes

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based major-junior hockey franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons

Most Read