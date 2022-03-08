‘Ukraine Benefit Concert’ in Surrey to feature gospel singer who has toured the country

A “Ukraine Benefit Concert” is planned at Surrey’s Northwood United Church this Sunday afternoon (March 13, 3 p.m. start), featuring music by gospel singer Gina Williams.

“We are donating our space and a freewill offering will entirely be donated to the ADRA foundation who offer humanitarian relief for this cause,” said Rev. Scott Turnbrook.

“Like your readers, we are deeply concerned with the people in Ukraine and looking for ways that we can help in reaching out in peace, support and relief.”

Masking and vaccination passports are required for entry at the Fleetwood-area church, 8855 156 St.

“You might recall that Gina developed a special relationship with many people while touring through Ukraine, so this is a ministry close to her heart,” notes a post on the church website, northwood-united.org.

A Coquitlam resident, Williams says she’s been to Ukraine at least six times since 2017 and spent three months there last year, “so I know those streets,” she told the Now-Leader. “Ukraine is my second home.”



